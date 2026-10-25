6 Tech Brands Owned By Best Buy
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Best Buy began in 1966 in St. Paul, Minnesota, as an audio specialty store. Today, it is one of North America's most popular big-box electronics stores. Despite the rise of e-commerce and cheaper online tech retailers, consumers who prefer a hands-on experience still see Best Buy as a good place to test headphones and speakers before buying, and to compare TVs, laptops, and other big-ticket appliances. Best Buy's price-match guarantee, along with its wide variety of tech brands — Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Sony, and Intel, to name a few — makes a trip to one of its stores worth it.
Best Buy also owns several tech brands across a wide range of product categories. The company's Best Buy Brands page currently highlights six names, along with links to each brand's warranty and user guide. However, when you look through the available Best Buy product catalog online, it seems three of the featured Best Buy brands have been phased out, with most products on their respective brand pages listed as discontinued, unavailable, or sold out.
Before we get into Best Buy-owned brands currently available for purchase, let's quickly review those no longer in circulation.
These Best Buy tech brands are now defunct
Dynex led Best Buy's modern in-house label program. The first Dynex-branded product was an RF modulator, a converter that let users connect newer components like DVD players and video game consoles to older TVs without audio/visual jacks. Over the years, Dynex expanded its catalog to include budget-friendly LCD TVs and everyday accessories like computer cables and surge protectors.
Meanwhile, Platinum, as the name implies, catered to customers looking for upscale tech accessories. Higher-rated items on the brand's page included leather phone cases, sturdy aluminum camera tripods, and structured laptop bags.
Finally, Modal came out as a hip, lifestyle-centric mobile accessories brand. If you went to Best Buy and gravitated toward colorful phone cases, patterned Apple Watch straps, and other trendy small gadgets and device accouterments, it likely bore the Modal brand name.
It looks like you can no longer shop for items on the Best Buy website with these three labels. However, those who already own products from these brands can still access their user guides and may contact Best Buy for service and support. As far as we can tell, these tech brands were quietly shut down and consolidated under Best Buy's three still-active in-house brands, which offer similar products.
Best Buy Essentials
Based on a basic side-by-side comparison of product catalogs, the brand appears to be Dynex's direct successor and, as the only in-house brand that carries the company's actual name. Budget shoppers looking for generic tech accessories like chargers, keyboards, cords, protective cases, and more may opt for products under the Best Buy Essentials banner.
If you have a TV between 47 and 84 inches, consider this $60 full-motion TV wall mount, which has a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and over 9,500 customer reviews. Need a replacement 10-foot, Cat6 Ethernet cable? You can get a pretty good one for only $7. Other popular Best Buy Essentials products include a $12 full-sized wired keyboard and a 2-pack of 20W dual-port wall chargers for USB-C mobile devices for $16.
Insignia
Insignia brand devices such as TVs, portable DVD players, and desktop PCs began hitting Best Buy shelves in October 2004. In an interview with CNET, Michael Vitelli, Best Buy's senior vice president of consumer electronics at the time, said the company planned to expand Insignia's product line over time using contract manufacturers. As of this writing, Best Buy sells Insignia refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and other household appliances as well as a wide array of computer, tablet, cellphone, and video game accessories. However, Insignia is perhaps best known for its budget TVs, which Best Buy has sold since September 2005.
Based on recent online reviews from customers who've purchased Best Buy's private-label TVs, the overall consensus is that Insignia TVs are actually pretty good. Affordability is the brand's main advantage, with products costing between $80 for the 32" Class F20 Series LED HD (720p) Smart Fire TV and $900 for the 85-inch Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV.
Other popular Insignia products include a $13 30W USB-C wall charger, a $35 Bluetooth soundbar, and a $180 mini-fridge with freezer, to name a few. Energy Star also named several Insignia refrigerator models among the most efficient refrigerators in 2025, including the Insignia 30-inch, 20.5 cubic feet Top-Freezer Refrigerator, currently priced at $650 on the Best Buy website.
Rocketfish
Best Buy shoppers looking to build a home theater may want to check out Rocketfish products. While Best Buy also offers several TV and home theater accessories under the Best Buy Essentials or Insignia banners, Rocketfish carries more premium, heavy-duty options. For instance, if you're shopping for a TV wall mount, Best Buy Essentials and Insignia both offer products compatible with TVs up to 90 inches. Meanwhile, Rocketfish offers a $150 TV wall mount compatible with most 50- to 100-inch TVs.
Other highly rated Rocketfish products include a 4K UltraHD/HDR in-wall-rated HDMI Cable that ranges from $20 to $60 depending on length, a $70 12-outlet surge protector, and a $150 wireless rear speaker kit.
Like Best Buy Essentials and Insignia, Rocketfish products are sold exclusively through Best Buy stores in the U.S. and Canada. However, Rocketfish gear is actually manufactured in Asia, where Best Buy has an employee presence that handles different parts of the production process.
Are there other Best Buy-owned brands?
On the Best Buy website, click the Shop tab and select "Shop by Brand"; you may notice that, in addition to Best Buy Essentials, Insignia, and Rocketfish, the labels Pacific Sales, Yardbird, and Lively | Jitterbug also appear under "Best Buy Brands." Technically, Best Buy also owns the latter three brands. However, they already existed outside the Best Buy ecosystem and were acquired only to expand its footprint in their respective product categories. In contrast, the three previously mentioned brands feature in-house hardware.
Best Buy acquired Pacific Sales, a luxury appliances retailer, in 2005. Under its umbrella are popular high-end appliance brands like Sub-Zero, Viking, and Thermador. You can buy a Pacific Sales product at one of its standalone showrooms in Southern California, order through the Best Buy website, or see it in person at select Best Buy stores.
Lively | Jitterbug, on the other hand, is a health tech and device brand that produces gadgets geared toward seniors. Formerly known as GreatCall, Lively was acquired by Best Buy in 2018. In addition to products like big-button cellphones and wearable medical alert buttons, users can also purchase urgent-response subscription services.
Best Buy acquired premium outdoor living brand Yardbird in 2021. However, its catalog primarily focuses on furniture and does not feature any tech-related products.