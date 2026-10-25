6 Tech Brands Owned By Best Buy

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Best Buy began in 1966 in St. Paul, Minnesota, as an audio specialty store. Today, it is one of North America's most popular big-box electronics stores. Despite the rise of e-commerce and cheaper online tech retailers, consumers who prefer a hands-on experience still see Best Buy as a good place to test headphones and speakers before buying, and to compare TVs, laptops, and other big-ticket appliances. Best Buy's price-match guarantee, along with its wide variety of tech brands — Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Sony, and Intel, to name a few — makes a trip to one of its stores worth it.

Best Buy also owns several tech brands across a wide range of product categories. The company's Best Buy Brands page currently highlights six names, along with links to each brand's warranty and user guide. However, when you look through the available Best Buy product catalog online, it seems three of the featured Best Buy brands have been phased out, with most products on their respective brand pages listed as discontinued, unavailable, or sold out.

Before we get into Best Buy-owned brands currently available for purchase, let's quickly review those no longer in circulation.