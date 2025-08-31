Who Makes Best Buy's Rocketfish Products & Where Are They Made?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For those who enjoy shopping for electronics in brick-and-mortar stores, there are fewer options available than in years past. In fact, in the modern retail landscape, Best Buy is one of the last big box electronics outfits still in the brick-and-mortar game, and even it is facing issues these days. If you've been in a Best Buy recently, you know the retail outlets are stocked to the gills with televisions, computers, audio equipment, and appliances from all the major manufacturers.
Best Buy shelves are also loaded with gear from several second-tier brands, including electronics accessories branded with the Rocketfish logo. If you're not already familiar with the brand, Rocketfish was founded in 2008 with the singular goal of delivering high-quality tech gear to the budget-minded consumer masses. Now almost two decades into its existence, the brand continues in that noble mission, manufacturing everything from TV mounts and audio gear to premium cables, surge protectors, and mobile power banks.
Rocketfish products have been a staple in Best Buy stores pretty much since the company was founded, sitting alongside highly-rated smart fridge maker LG and other major manufacturers as one of Best Buy's in-house brands. Because Best Buy owns the Rocketfish brand, the company stands as the manufacturer of record for Rocketfish gear. Best Buy is an American company with roots in the Midwest, so Rocketfish essentially qualifies as an American brand, but its products are not made in the U.S.
Best Buy makes its Rocketfish gear in Asia
With the big box chain growing into one of the most prominent players in the U.S. market, Best Buy has, understandably, featured many products from Asian companies. Given its ties to the Asian market, it should hardly come as a surprise that Best Buy also makes many of its in-house wares there.
That includes its Rocketfish product line, as Best Buy makes that gear in China. At present, it appears that Best Buy does not disclose exactly where in China its Rocketfish products are actually made. Interestingly enough, the American retailer also does not actually design any of the products that bear the Rocketfish logo. In fact, according to an answer proffered by a Rocketfish rep on a Best Buy Q&A page, Rocketfish products are designed by a third-party group in China, presumably the same unnamed company that oversees the actual making of its wares.
However, once they leave the production line in China, Rocketfish gear is exclusively sold through Best Buy stores in the United States. Wherever its products are made, Rocketfish gear is well thought of by Best Buy shoppers, with the bulk of its 39 offerings listed through Best Buy's online storefront boasting a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 or higher. So, it would appear you can purchase Rocketfish products with some level of consumer confidence.