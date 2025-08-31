Who Makes Best Buy's Rocketfish Products & Where Are They Made?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who enjoy shopping for electronics in brick-and-mortar stores, there are fewer options available than in years past. In fact, in the modern retail landscape, Best Buy is one of the last big box electronics outfits still in the brick-and-mortar game, and even it is facing issues these days. If you've been in a Best Buy recently, you know the retail outlets are stocked to the gills with televisions, computers, audio equipment, and appliances from all the major manufacturers.

Best Buy shelves are also loaded with gear from several second-tier brands, including electronics accessories branded with the Rocketfish logo. If you're not already familiar with the brand, Rocketfish was founded in 2008 with the singular goal of delivering high-quality tech gear to the budget-minded consumer masses. Now almost two decades into its existence, the brand continues in that noble mission, manufacturing everything from TV mounts and audio gear to premium cables, surge protectors, and mobile power banks.

Rocketfish products have been a staple in Best Buy stores pretty much since the company was founded, sitting alongside highly-rated smart fridge maker LG and other major manufacturers as one of Best Buy's in-house brands. Because Best Buy owns the Rocketfish brand, the company stands as the manufacturer of record for Rocketfish gear. Best Buy is an American company with roots in the Midwest, so Rocketfish essentially qualifies as an American brand, but its products are not made in the U.S.