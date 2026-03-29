5 Fun Gadgets You Didn't Know You Can Buy At Best Buy

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With online outlets like Amazon making it easier than ever to buy electronics from your couch, and even major retailers like Target and Walmart stocking their stores with a wide range of tech offerings, specialty retailers like Best Buy might be seen as obsolete in some corners of the consumer realm. Even as its brick-and-mortar operations are shrinking, the retail chain continues to soldier on, with over 1,000 locations in the United States and Canada, making it one of the last brands standing in the big box electronics arena.

If you've been inside an actual Best Buy store in recent years, you know the outlets continue to focus largely on the sale of heavy-hitters like major appliances, televisions, mobile devices, audio equipment, and computers. Gaming gear has, of course, become a big part of what Best Buy is offering to its shoppers these days as well, with the store carrying consoles and accessories fit for even the most hardcore of gamers.

Apart from those standard electronics store standouts, Best Buy has also begun stocking its stores and online outlets with items that are, perhaps, less sought-after by your average consumer. In fact, there are quite a few fun gadgets, big and small, that are now being sold through the retailer. Here are a few you may be surprised to find in stock at Best Buy, either online or in-store.