5 Fun Gadgets You Didn't Know You Can Buy At Best Buy
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With online outlets like Amazon making it easier than ever to buy electronics from your couch, and even major retailers like Target and Walmart stocking their stores with a wide range of tech offerings, specialty retailers like Best Buy might be seen as obsolete in some corners of the consumer realm. Even as its brick-and-mortar operations are shrinking, the retail chain continues to soldier on, with over 1,000 locations in the United States and Canada, making it one of the last brands standing in the big box electronics arena.
If you've been inside an actual Best Buy store in recent years, you know the outlets continue to focus largely on the sale of heavy-hitters like major appliances, televisions, mobile devices, audio equipment, and computers. Gaming gear has, of course, become a big part of what Best Buy is offering to its shoppers these days as well, with the store carrying consoles and accessories fit for even the most hardcore of gamers.
Apart from those standard electronics store standouts, Best Buy has also begun stocking its stores and online outlets with items that are, perhaps, less sought-after by your average consumer. In fact, there are quite a few fun gadgets, big and small, that are now being sold through the retailer. Here are a few you may be surprised to find in stock at Best Buy, either online or in-store.
Ivation Electric Wine Aerator and Dispenser
When one thinks of kitchenware that you'd typically find at Best Buy, things like refrigerators, stoves, blenders, and air fryers are probably the more common items that come to mind. There's little reason to think anyone would expect to find a gadget in stock that might help them bolster their Oenophilic endeavors on the home front. If, however, you are a wine lover, Ivation's Electric Wine Aerator and Dispenser would appear to be just such a gadget.
Now, there are undoubtedly a lot of wine lovers out there who would prefer not to leave the delicate process of aerating their vino to such a gadget. If you're a little more casual about the process, the Ivation device could be an easy way to change the way you aerate and consume your wine. The USB-rechargeable — charging cable included — mounts to the top of most standard wine bottles, and pours wine with the simple press of a button. The aerator function is optional, and can be activated by an On/Off button located at the base of the pouring stem.
The device can reportedly pour up to 30 standard-sized bottles of wine per charge, and is currently selling for $39.99 through Best Buy's online outlet. Ivation also claims it is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and backs up the device's quality by way of a 1-year warranty for parts and labor. Needless to say, this would make a fun gift for any wine lover in your life.
Pegasus Mini Hover Helmet
From the outside looking in, there would be no particular reason for sports fans to spend much time shopping at Best Buy. After all, even as some sports-related items are currently listed on its online outlet, Best Buy is hardly known for selling much in the way of such equipment. That's even more true of sports memorabilia, which might be considered fringe at best for an electronics store. Given that fact, you'd surely be surprised to learn you can actually buy team-centric novelty items and even baseball cards through Best Buy online. If you're looking for a slick way to elevate the way you rep your favorite team, there's even a gadget or two in stock that can help you do so. That list includes Pegasus's Mini Hover Helmet, which Best Buy is currently selling for $74.99.
The Hover Helmet's name is pretty self-explanatory, with Pegasus's design team utilizing magnetic technology to suspend and display a chrome helmet in mid-air. It may sound complicated, but this is essentially a plug-and-play sort of device that can be put into action with little effort from users. It's also small enough that it can be displayed without taking up too much space on a tabletop or bookshelf. Unfortunately, it does not look like Best Buy is currently stocking hover helmets for every sports team that uses one. Even still, it appears that there are plenty of NFL and MLB franchises for sports fans to choose from.
Ikarao Karaoke Machine
There are, arguably, two types of people in the world: those who absolutely love taking the mic and belting out their favorite tunes on karaoke night at the local pub, and those who avoid putting on such a public display at all costs. We do, however, have a sneaking suspicion that even some folks in the latter category might still enjoy singing their hearts out behind closed doors. Whether you enjoy kicking out the jams sing-along style with your pals or entirely on your own, a karaoke machine might make a fun addition to your array of fun home entertainment gadgets.
Yes, you can buy a karaoke machine through Best Buy, and for our money, Ikarao's looks to be one of the best available from the retailer. For the record, at $699.99, Ikarao's Karaoke Machine is also one of the more expensive units being sold through the retailer. It's worth noting, though, that it is an all-in-one sort of setup, which includes a speaker, two microphones, and a 13.3-inch high-definition touch screen that should make it easy for performers to read lyrics as they sing. Yes, both the microphone and speaker are fully rechargeable, providing up to 10 hours of playback per charge.
According to customers who have rated the karaoke machine 5 stars overall on its Ikarao product page, that package is second to none in terms of sound quality and overall performance. It also comes backed by a 12-month warranty and lifetime tech support, not to mention six months of free access to KaraFun's Prime karaoke platform.
Breville Espresso Dosing Funnel
Over the past few decades, coffee culture has become a permanent fixture in the daily lives of many people. So much so that, even as the corner coffee shop remains a great place to hang out and discover your new favorite roast, more and more discerning drinkers have taken to crafting the perfect cup at home by way of a few handy coffee gadgets. As satisfying as that endeavor can be for coffee connoisseurs, they'd likely still tell you that crafting the perfect cup can sometimes get messy. That's especially true if said cup requires a shot or three of espresso, as grinds can spill out everywhere during the tamping process.
For those who don't often work with espresso, "tamping" is the process of compressing the ground beans into the handheld portafilter. This is done before attaching it to the espresso machine and processing water through the grounds, and is intended to ensure water distributes evenly through the filter. As you've likely surmised, it's very common for grounds to spill out on the counter during the process. You can, however, prevent such spillage with Breville's cleverly designed Dosing Funnel, which will help you reduce mess and waste for just $19.95.
The gadget is easy to use too, as it affixes securely to the portafilter prior to the introduction of grounds, and allows easy tamping without worry of spillage. Best Buy shoppers largely rave about the device, with many calling it a "must-have" in their written reviews and others praising the dosing funnel for its overall design and build quality.
Chirp Halo Muscle Stimulator
Working out is not the definition of "fun" for everyone, but plenty of folks get their jollies at the gym or running laps. Some even utilize clever smart fitness gadgets to aid in their workouts. If you count yourself among that crew, you are no doubt well aware that how you ramp down from those workouts can be every bit as important for your body as how you ramp up. Thus it is that many fitness brands are now making gadgets to help in recovery. You might be surprised to find such an item available through Best Buy, but the Chirp Halo Muscle Stimulator is currently selling through the company's online outlet for $179.99.
Per Chirp, the device is designed for more than just post-workout recovery and may offer pain relief for users who can't always get professional help. From the look of things, these muscle stimulators are easy to use as well, with users sticking one of the two included rechargeable wireless "pucks" to sore parts of their bodies. The pucks then stimulate muscles in the region via a method selected through a handheld controller. If you need guidance about where to place those pucks, Chirp offers it through a free-to-download app.
Users are largely pleased with the Halo Muscle Stimulator, rating it at 4.7 stars on its Best Buy page, and praising it for its effectiveness and ease of use. Some, however, believe the battery life may not be quite as robust as Chirp claims. A CNN tester seemingly backed those claims up in their own largely positive review.