12 New Milwaukee Hand Tools To Keep On Your Radar In 2026
Milwaukee is a renowned brand dealing in a variety of hand and cordless power tools. The brand has a long-standing reputation in the tool industry and offers two main systems, including the M12 portable productivity system and the heavier-duty M18 tool system. Being a major hand tool brand, its tools are made with high-quality materials that bring durability and strength for performing several jobsite tasks.
With that in mind, the brand is always releasing new and upgraded hand tools that prove useful in a range of professions, be it automotive, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, construction, and more. There are distinctive wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, and even gardening tools that reduce the physical effort attached to fastening, cutting, and loosening jobs.
In this guide, we will introduce you to some of the new Milwaukee hand tools that should be on your radar in 2026. However, there are some things to consider before purchasing Milwaukee products, not least of which is varying warranty coverage.
8 Ratcheting Adjustable Wrench
The 8" Ratcheting Adjustable Wrench from Milwaukee is made with a ratcheting head that allows you to execute fastening tasks at angles. Paired with adjustable jaws, you can work with it without having to remove the wrench to reset its position. The jaws can fit fastener sizes ranging from 1/2 to 3/4 inches, and to insert the fasteners, all you have to do is push the jaws open instead of using a traditional adjustment wheel.
Furthermore, this manual wrench can grip the fasteners at their corners so you can access difficult spaces, while the smooth jaw design protects the surface against scratching or marring. Consequently, it makes for a useful tool for automotive professionals, plumbers, and more since the compact design lets you carry it in the tool kit to the worksite. Milwaukee also offers a limited lifetime warranty on this product, which is scheduled for release soon.
#2 PH 4 Ergo-Grip Screwdriver
With the #2 PH 4" Ergo-Grip Screwdriver, you can ergonomically control the torque output, as there are dedicated grip zones in the handle that complement a person's natural hand movements. This screwdriver is made of high-strength boron-infused steel that enhances its hardness to endure the tough demands required by tasks at the jobsite.
The wrench-ready, knurled shank provides greater precision and torque. In addition, the handle is engraved with easy-to-read identification markings for quick grab-and-go situations. With an anti-slip, laser-etched tip, the screwdriver stays aligned with the fastener head during use to reduce the chance of stripping. The tool will be released in the coming days and is backed by a lifetime guarantee.
Telescoping Wire Puller Support for M18 Fuel 1K Wire Puller
The Telescoping Wire Puller Support is designed for the M18 Fuel 1K Wire Puller and has a maximum reach of 5 feet and a maximum height of 34 inches when collapsed. The extendable design allows you to adjust the position depending on the pulling task at hand. Furthermore, there are two telescoping sections that increase in 2-inch increments so you can control the height, plus the two pivoting joints let you adjust the working angle, either near the ground level or for direct overhead use.
In addition, a shuttle lock/unlock mechanism keeps the tool's connection secure during use, while the base provides stable placement on the surface. This wire puller support will be available for purchase soon.
Fastback 6-in-1 Folding Utility Knife
A utility knife is something you can carry in your pocket or tool belt anywhere you go. The Fastback 6-in-1 Folding Utility Knife, to be released soon, offers a quick one-handed press-and-flip opening design. The tool-free blade change system saves time on the jobsite, as you won't need additional wrenches or screwdrivers to replace a damaged or worn-out blade. The handle has textured grip zones for controlled cutting, plus the all-metal body brings durability.
You get a reversible Shockwave PH2/SL bit, a folding 1/4-inch bit holder to store extra bits, a nut driver, a wire stripper to remove electrical insulation, and a bottle opener — all in a single utility knife. There's also a metal extension that protects against accidental blade removal and a wire belt clip so you can safely mount it onto the tool belt. As a result, this jobsite knife proves useful for cutting packages, performing electrical work, and carrying out quick fastening jobs.
12 Quick Adjust Smooth Jaw Wrench
The 12" Quick Adjust Smooth Jaw Wrench can be used across a variety of professional tasks, such as in plumbing, repairs and installations, maintenance tasks, automotive fastening work, and more. It has smooth adjustable jaws with a capacity of up to 2-5/8 inches that you can adjust by pressing down on the lever and sliding it to the required capacity. Moreover, there is a micro-adjustment wheel that helps establish a secure grip on the fasteners so they do not slip off during the application.
Additionally, the slim-profile design makes it possible for the hand tool to reach narrow spaces while also protecting the workpiece from scratches and marring. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, this jaw wrench will be up for sale in the coming few days.
M12 Fuel 16 Gauge Scroll Shear
The M12 Fuel 16 Gauge Scroll Shear is another hand tool that features a 16-gauge mild steel to make quick cuts. It has enough power to cut through 18-gauge stainless steel,16-gauge aluminum, and 26-gauge spiral duct seams; therefore, you can use it for various sheet-cutting tasks. In addition, it has a cutting radius of 1/2 inches to cut around curves and corners with added precision; besides, you can adjust the speed to match the application via a five-mode variable speed dial.
With the auto-load feature, the tool starts slowly when you want greater control over the cuts and automatically boosts up the speed. There's also an LED light that keeps the work area well-lit, and a lightweight and balanced design makes it easy to maneuver.
100FT Closed Reel Long Tape
You can use the Milwaukee Closed Reel Long Tape to measure long distances, such as wall lengths, since it comes with a 100-foot-long measuring blade. It has a nylon-coated steel blade that provides durability against jobsite conditions. One of the unique parts about this tape measure is that it features a Grime Guard blade wiper, an addition that removes dirt, dust, and debris accumulated on the blade as it retracts into the housing.
Consequently, these particles will not contaminate the tool's housing, reducing the chances of jams. With a 3:1 reinforced planetary gear system, the tape safely goes back into the housing. There's also a folding hook end that gives the blade an anchor point.
23oz Milled Face Hickory Handle Framing Hammer
Made with a precision-balanced design and a shock-absorbing hickory handle, the 23 oz. Milled Face Hickory Handle Framing Hammer lets you drive nails into wood while minimizing impact in your hands. It has a textured pattern that holds the nail during the impact and a magnetic duplex nail set integrated into its steel head that proves useful in setting nails so it can access difficult spaces. In addition, the curved handle, which mimics the design of an axe, allows for a more comfortable grip.
The anti-ring claw design on the hammer's back minimizes the noise produced when the hammer hits a hard surface. You can also use it to pull out nails from objects. This hand tool is also backed by a limited lifetime warranty and weighs 2.16 pounds.
10-inch Hedge Shears
The 10-inch Hedge Shears from Milwaukee are a useful product that will help bring your yard back in shape. They can be used for cutting and shaping bushes, shrubs, and hedges. The 10-inch-long blades made of stainless steel cover a larger area in each cut, plus they are ultra-sharp to offer precise cutting. Also, these blades are rust- and corrosion- resistant. The tool comes with a blade notch that provides better grip over thicker stems, and an angled cutting head lets you position the tool near the edges and curves.
Moreover, the soft shock bumpers absorb the impact produced when the blades close to minimize hand fatigue. The lightweight 2.49-pound design also supports a controlled cutting experience. If the blades become dull or less effective, you can resharpen them to restore performance.
5 Pliers Wrench
Being a mini hand tool, the 5"-inch Pliers Wrench comes in handy for a range of tasks involving gripping, tightening, or loosening nuts and bolts. You can use it with a single hand and press the button to set the jaw size up to a maximum capacity of 1-1/16 inches. With smooth, parallel jaws, the plier wrench protects the fastener from damage. The jaws have a self-tightening ability, which means that you can tighten the grip on the fastener by applying greater force on the top handle.
Apart from these, you don't have to break the connection between the pliers and the fastener after every stroke since the fast ratcheting action lets you make repeated turns without changing the handle's position. This is especially useful when working in tight spaces. The compact hand tool also comes with a limited lifetime warranty and has size markings for quick identification.
44pc. 1/4 Hex Drive Mini Flex Head Ratchet & Bit Set
The 44pc. 1/4" Hex Drive Mini Flex Head Ratchet & Bit Set includes a compact flex head ratchet with a 4-degree arc swing and a slim design that makes it easier to work with in difficult spots. The head can be secured in seven positions or kept unlocked when you want unrestricted movement.
In this kit, you get several types of bits, such as Phillips, square, Torx, and hex with different head sizes, along with a 1/4-inch drive adapter and a two-inch extension. And you get a storage case, compatible with the Milwaukee Packout system, with a transparent top to store them all.
These bits feature a chrome-plated finish to stay safe against rust and corrosion. All of them have readable size markings etched onto the design for quick identification. Also, the kit has a lifetime guarantee.
M18 Fuel 7-1/4 Circular Saw
Built with a PowerState brushless motor, the M18 Fuel 7-1/4" Circular Saw can reach a top speed of 6,000 RPM, along with a 2-5/8-inch cutting capacity to cut through common materials in a single go. There are bevel dents at 22.5 degrees and 45 degrees, while the maximum bevel capacity is 53 degrees, so you can make angled cuts to create decorative corners. Moreover, pairing the saw with an M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery (purchased separately) can provide 750 cuts per charge.
The saw also has an electric blade brake that immediately stops the blade once the trigger is released and an LED work light to illuminate the workspace. Moreover, the Autostop kickback protection shuts down the tool in case an obstacle is detected. You can also pair an external dust bag to collect the dust and debris produced during the task. The tool comes with a five-year warranty and is compatible with the M18 line of tools.