BMW Made The 2027 X5 As Different As Can Be, But Is It Better?

The human brain is hardwired to love a good story, and BMW has one of the best in the auto industry. In the 1960s, the automaker was staring off the edge of a cliff after its existing models failed in the chaotic postwar market. So BMW introduced the Neue Klasse (German for "new class"): small cars that emphasized engineering precision over traditional luxury excess. They quickly won over driving enthusiasts, and set BMW up for decades of motorsports success that made car fans love the Bavarian firm even more.

And for quite a while, BMW's image and bottom line were tied to the successors of the Neue Klasse, cars like the 3 Series. But things began to change in 1999 when BMW introduced its first SUV—the South Carolina-built X5. Over the ensuing 25 years, SUVs came to dominate the market, and BMW's sales charts. But while BMW's SUVs have always been pretty good, making the same type of car that everyone else is making has never been a path to success for this automaker.

To recapture some of that Neue Klasse magic, BMW is introducing a new new class. Only this time it's a family of EVs with next-generation tech. And while the redesigned 2027 BMW X5 isn't officially part of that family, it's borrowing that tech in both gasoline and—for the first time—all-electric iX5 forms to differentiate itself from the many midsize luxury SUVs on the market.