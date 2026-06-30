BMW Transforms 2027 X5 With Electric Power, More Tech And Questionable Styling

BMW has produced many memorable cars since the turn of the century, from performance icons like the seminal E46 M3 and V10-powrred E60 M5, to daring experiments like the original i3 and the i8 plug-in hybrid, and of course plenty of race cars to justify that "Ultimate Driving Machine" tagline. But the most important BMW of the past 25 years is something a bit more mundane.

Launched in 1999, the X5 was BMW's first SUV, and making SUVs is a much bigger factor in the automaker's continued success than all of the race wins and thumbs up from Piloti-wearing journalists combined. Americans especially love an SUV, which is why BMW has been building the X5 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, from the beginning. And that will continue with the fifth-generation 2027 X5, which was unveiled in Spartanburg on Tuesday and launches this October.

After years of playing it safe, the new X5 is likely the most significant update of BMW's original SUV to date. The styling takes a radical turn, and the expected lineup of gasoline and plug-in hybrid models will be joined for the first time ever by an all-electric iX5 incorporating tech from the Neue Klasse EVs. Like so many recent BMWs, it's not subtle, and isn't meant for traditional fans of the brand. But can it keep the X5 relevant as the SUV enters its next quarter century?