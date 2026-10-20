7 Of The Best Open Ear Headphones You Can Buy In 2026, Ranked By Price

Starting with the most expensive option, the Shokz OpenFit 2+ combine two distinct styles: the top-of-the-ear setup and the earbud look without the earbud feel. The result is actually neither style, but rather one that's all its own. The headphones stay in place by looping over the top of the ear only. The speaker rests against the ear rather than inside the ear canal, using directional sound to reduce how much audio leaks. Since it doesn't block out all ambient sounds, it's easier to stay aware of your surroundings.

These headphones allow you to connect to two devices at once, which makes it easier to switch between two sound sources. However, it doesn't support simultaneous streaming from more than one source. The ear hooks adapt to your ear shape, which might make them more comfortable to wear. Similar to wireless earbuds, these come with a pocket-sized charging case that will juice up your headphones even when you don't have a charging cable. Amazon customers have consistently mentioned the long battery life, as well as the quality of the sound and overall comfort. The Shokz OpenFit 2+ have earned an average of 4.4 stars across more than 2,300 reviews. You can get the Shokz OpenFit 2+ on Amazon for $199.95.