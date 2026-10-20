15 Spooky Gadgets & High-Tech Decor That Can Transform Your Home For Halloween

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Halloween is arguably the most gadget-heavy holiday of the year. That's especially true when it comes to decor which usually comprises simple gadgets like LEDs, battery powered props, and complex toys like animatronics that speak. With the many selections available out there, the hard part is settling on pieces that do more than just glow orange for a couple of nights. You'll want to go for decorations that move, make some noise, scare, or create life-like supernatural illusions.

To help, we've curated 15 spooky Halloween finds below that cover nearly every kind of haunt for friends and family. Some are playful for family parties and others will transform your front yard into one of the creepiest stops for those little trick-or-treaters. Most of these items are inexpensive and can easily be acquired from most major stores. We recommend mixing several together for a layered scene or opting for one strong centerpiece to command your front yard.