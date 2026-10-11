5 Of The Spookiest Halloween Animatronics For Sale At Tractor Supply In October 2026
Looking back on Halloweens past, there are always two types of houses that stand out to trick-or-treaters the most: the ones with the full-size candy bars and the ones with the scariest decorations. If you want to be known as the former, it sounds like a trip to Costco or Sam's Club is in your future. But if you want to go down in Halloween history as the latter, all it takes is the right prop. Don't let the yard with the viral 12-ft. skeleton from Home Depot get all the glory: This month, Tractor Supply has just the animatronics you need to cement your status.
From motion-activated figures to sound-activated jump scares and touch-activated creeps, Tractor Supply has an impressively wide variety of Halloween animatronics on its site. The retailer also has a range of different price points to choose from, so you'll likely be able to find something good even if you're working with a limited budget. There's also a good mix of indoor or outdoor options, plus battery-operated or wired power sources depending on your ideal setup. While there are over a hundred to choose from in all, we've picked out five of the spookiest for sale at Tractor Supply right now.
Motion-Activated Animatronic Zombie Raccoon
You may think that to be one of the most impressive Halloween houses, you have to go big to look truly haunted. But not every Halloween scare needs to be some towering monster or even a life-size figure. Take this 2-ft. Motion-Activated Red LED Animatronic Zombie Raccoon, for example. Tractor Supply customers say it's even scarier than you expect, not to mention quick and easy to set up.
When activated, the zombie raccoon pops out of the overturned trash can with glowing red LED eyes and loud sound effects to get a good jump out of an unsuspecting passerby. The animatronic also works with your choice of sound, motion, or footpad activation, which means you really have a lot of options to choose from when you go to place it in your Halloween scene. Its audio includes the banging of metal cans, screeching animal roars, and some eerie background music to accompany it. The animatronic can run on either four AA batteries or an included power adapter with a 1.8-meter cord. It's currently priced at $214.99.
Crawling Double Head Girl animatronic
Another animatronic option for the ground is this Crawling Double Head Girl. The decoration takes advantage of its low-to-the-ground placement to give people a great jump scare as it comes crawling toward their feet. It's sound-activated, so anyone who makes a noise close to this two-headed girl will suddenly see it move in their direction as it cries out for help. It's also 10% off right now, bringing it down to $53.99 from its original price of $59.99.
The figure is about four feet long and runs on three AA batteries. Customers on Tractor Supply's site say it's like something you'd see in a horror movie, with both its sounds and movements coming across as creepy. Like the zombie raccoon, people said this Double Head Girl animatronic was easy to set up and that the battery power makes it especially convenient. Just be aware that you should avoid leaving it uncovered in your yard. Keep it either indoors or under a covering outside to keep it from getting fried.
Floating Talking Zombie Girl animatronic
If you're on a tight budget, check out this Floating Talking Zombie Girl. For $39.99, it's the least expensive animatronic of the five we picked out. Nicknamed "Blythe," the 3.9-foot figure reacts to both touch and sound for double the potential scares. When activated, Blythe shouts "Boo!" before giggling over some creepy music as her body separates from her head and moves up and down like it's floating.
Blythe comes out of the box fully assembled and includes a hanging loop at the top of her head for easy installation, as well as bendable arms for you to position them how you please. You can suspend her from a tree, the porch, or even the ceiling if you want, but keep in mind that there are no other mounting accessories that come with it beyond the hanging loop. Just like you want to avoid common mistakes when mounting a TV, you'll want to be careful when hanging Blythe, too. It takes three AAA batteries, and the manufacturer recommends indoor or covered outdoor use. Customers on the site say Blythe is surprisingly frightening and sure to be the focal point of your next Halloween party.
Motion-Activated Haunted TV animatronic
All five of these Halloween animatronics are creepy fun in their own ways, but this Motion-Activated Haunted TV might be the most impressive of the bunch. When the motion sensor is activated, you'll see a frightening face press against the screen as if it were coming right out of the "glass." (It's really just fabric, but it looks like an old-school CRT television screen.) Red, yellow, and white LED lights flicker inside the television as the face appears, paired with screams, sirens, and some eerie music.
The Haunted TV is going for $79.99 at Tractor Supply, which is almost as much as some of the most affordable TVs of this size, but customer reviews are mostly positive. The 11.8-inch decoration runs on three AA batteries, and the manufacturer recommends either indoor or covered outdoor use. Customers do warn that setup can be tricky, especially getting the television's four legs into place, but that's really the only consistent complaint to be found here.
Moving Body Red LED Eyes Animated Burlap Bear
Also on the more affordable side is this animatronic Burlap Bear, available now at Tractor Supply for $44.99. That's 10% off its original price of $49.99. Standing just over three feet tall, the bear is sound-activated and sways from side to side with glowing red eyes and eerie circus-style music playing aloud. The burlap almost gives it a handmade look, which is pretty neat for a relatively low-priced animatronic. Customer reviews call it sturdy, praise its size, and say the glowing eyes and creepy music make it a great atmospheric addition to your Halloween decor.
It runs on three AA batteries and requires no assembly out of the box, and it can be used either indoors or in a covered outdoor area. Consider using some rechargeable batteries to keep you from having to go through a bunch this Halloween. It can also stand on its own or be hung using a loop on its hood. (Maybe put it up there alongside the Floating Talking Zombie Girl?)