5 Of The Spookiest Halloween Animatronics For Sale At Tractor Supply In October 2026

Looking back on Halloweens past, there are always two types of houses that stand out to trick-or-treaters the most: the ones with the full-size candy bars and the ones with the scariest decorations. If you want to be known as the former, it sounds like a trip to Costco or Sam's Club is in your future. But if you want to go down in Halloween history as the latter, all it takes is the right prop. Don't let the yard with the viral 12-ft. skeleton from Home Depot get all the glory: This month, Tractor Supply has just the animatronics you need to cement your status.

From motion-activated figures to sound-activated jump scares and touch-activated creeps, Tractor Supply has an impressively wide variety of Halloween animatronics on its site. The retailer also has a range of different price points to choose from, so you'll likely be able to find something good even if you're working with a limited budget. There's also a good mix of indoor or outdoor options, plus battery-operated or wired power sources depending on your ideal setup. While there are over a hundred to choose from in all, we've picked out five of the spookiest for sale at Tractor Supply right now.