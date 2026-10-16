Was The Tesla Roadster Flip Real, Or An AI-Generated Stunt?

For people who have been eager to see what the new Tesla Roadster will look like, the wait is over. It's decidedly not the sleek, two-door supercar the world saw a number of years ago. It, in typical modern Tesla styling fashion, is a conglomeration of angles and flat surfaces. The profile is reminiscent of somewhere between a Ferrari Testarossa, Lamborghini Gallardo, and De Tomaso Pantera. There's also the obvious Cyberpunk and Blade Runner vibe.

There's also active aerodynamics, a rear-wheel drive layout, scissor doors, and the whole nine-yards you would expect from a modern sports car. But, as you might have seen during the demonstration, the Tesla Roadster purports an ability to fly. It reportedly was shown, through the use of its "cold-gas thrusters," jumping and doing a kickflip over a Tesla Semi and other Tesla models.

Was the stunt AI-generated? It's very important to remember that Elon Musk also owns Grok, which powers X's (formerly Twitter) AI-generation. It likely wasn't AI-generated. A Tesla Roadster (or something approximating one) did do a kickflip and (probably) drive upside-down. As for whether or not those features are something you can expect to see on an actual production car in, supposedly, a few year's time? That's another question entirely.