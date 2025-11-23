Where Are Cirrus Vision Jets Built?

When it comes to personal jets, companies like Cessna and Bombardier are considered two of the industry's key players. But there's also Cirrus, which is actually a worldwide leader in personal aviation. Cirrus's jets, including the SF50 "Vision Jet," are manufactured and assembled at two different locations in the United States, though the company has been owned by the Chinese government since 2011.

Jet components, including the carbon-fiber fuselage and other parts, are designed and produced at Cirrus's facility in Grand Forks, North Dakota. But the process doesn't stop there. Once the parts are finished, they're then transported for final assembly to the company's plant in Duluth, Minnesota. The plant is actually located next to Cirrus's headquarters at Duluth International Airport, where the planes are also tested and certified. After everything is ready to go, the aircraft are then flown to Cirrus's Vision Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Cirrus delivered its 600th Vision Jet in 2024, marking a milestone moment for the company. It was especially important because, unlike other private jets, the Vision Jet is the only single-engine model to receive certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Cirrus has become so popular, in fact, that Vision Jets were the most delivered business jets in 2023. So, the SF50, while also being the smallest private jet, was also the most requested, with 96 planes delivered that year alone.