The recent spate of air accidents globally has once again triggered doubts about the safety of air travel. Let's begin by dispelling these fears; statistically, flying remains the safest form of travel. This applies to both commercial and private aviation, although private flights are more dangerous than commercial ones. However, one private plane manufacturer has taken steps to readdress this balance with a simple yet genius safety feature. The device in question is a parachute for the plane that deploys when a plane is in trouble, gently floating the struggling craft back down to the safety of terra firma.

The company that introduced this safety feature is Cirrus, a Chinese-government-owned, American-based manufacturer of private planes. Cirrus produced its first kit plane in 1988. A decade later, it introduced the revolutionary whole-plane parachute system on all its aircraft. The Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) remains the only such system installed as standard by any aircraft manufacturer, according to Cirrus.

Researchers at Wright State University concluded that CAPS is an effective safety system, with accident survival rates 13 times higher when CAPS was used compared to when it was not. The report also concluded that injuries were also much less severe and that the occurrence of post-crash fires was significantly reduced. Let's take a closer look at the system that has helped save the lives of 274 people in 136 deployments as of June 2025.