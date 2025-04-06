Do Private Jets Crash More Often Than Commercial Aircraft?

Recent incidents involving commercial and general aviation flights has made aviation safety a major concern for many travelers. A tragic plane-helicopter crash in Washington, D.C., sparked big questions from experts, and other incidents in the air and on the ground have flyers nervous. Google searches for "is flying safe?" have spiked in the early months of 2025, although crashes aren't more common. January and February usually see about 20 fatal accidents each across all categories of U.S. civil aviation, while the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported only 23 total accidents through the first three months of 2025. This includes an incident on March 29 when a small aircraft traveling from Iowa to Minnesota crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb, killing at least one person. The total number of monthly crashes has also dipped compared to the previous year, with January 2025 seeing 67 (compared to January 2024's 80) and February 2025 documenting 78 compared to 2024's 93.

Advertisement

The total through March 30, 2025 is 8, which is down more than 100 from the previous March. The highly-publicized recent incidents have many people wondering if private flights are more dangerous than commercial ones, and this is indeed the case. CNN reported that between a Buffalo crash in 2009 that killed 49 commercial passengers and the summer of 2024, only 5 additional people had died on commercial flights. In that same span, almost 300 people were killed in private jet accidents, and 5,500 fatalities were recorded for all general aviation flights. That broad category covers a range of activity including media and law enforcement flights, medical transport, recreation, search and rescue, and pilot training. There are several reasons why private flights are more dangerous than commercial ones.

Advertisement