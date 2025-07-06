This All-American Aircraft Brand Has Been Owned By The Chinese Government Since 2011

With origins as a family-owned American business, Cirrus as a company has been around since 1984. Founded by the Klapmeier brothers, the aircraft company had humble origins in their Wisconsin barn. Although it took another four years before it could start selling to the public, Cirrus opened its first facility in Minnesota just a decade later. Since then, it has become a popular choice for people looking to get their private pilot license and even for celebrities flying to their performance venues. Known for several safety-focused innovations, Cirrus has everything you could want from a homegrown American brand. Except, of course, the fact that it's no longer owned by Americans.

After a quarter of a century, the Minnesota-based company was acquired by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) in 2011. In the aftermath of the Great Recession, Cirrus joined its umbrella of companies, which include other subsidiaries in the aviation industry like the Chengdu Aerospace Corporation and the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation. In 2024, Nikkei Asia also reported that Cirrus became listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. That said, Cirrus doesn't necessarily promote its foreign investment in its official channels. On its website, Cirrus mentions retaining many of its US-based facilities for training and service. Plus, it does not list a single Chinese national in its leadership team.