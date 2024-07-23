Dodge Demon 170 Vs. Lucid Air Sapphire: Which Car Is Faster Over The Quarter Mile?

In a head-to-head competition, which would be faster in a drag race: the fastest production electric vehicle or the fastest production ICE machine boasting insane horsepower? With electric motors known for lightning-quick spin-up, the question seems easily answered in favor of EVs. But could the EV's big, heavy batteries — like extra saddle weight added to a fast race horse to handicap it — erase that instant acceleration advantage?

The fastest production car, based on 0-60, is the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. The rear-wheel-drive Demon has a massive 6.2-liter Hemi V8 boosted with a screaming 3.0-liter supercharger that can empty the fuel tank in under seven minutes, pedal to the metal. The modified Hellephant C170 V8 can also produce 1,025 total horsepower and 945 lb.-ft of torque when the car is running on E85 gasoline. Coupled with Mickey Thompson drag radials and drag-tuned suspension from Dodge, this beast is unbelievably fast off the mark.

On a drag strip with extra-grip VHT coating, and driven by a racing professional, Dodge sent the 4,268-pound Demon to 60 from zero in 1.66 seconds, with a quarter mile time of 8.91 seconds, when it reached 151.17 mph. Is that fast enough to beat — or tie — the fastest production EV?