11 Awkward Or Dangerous Gadgets You Probably Shouldn't Gift Someone Else

The holiday season is fast approaching, but even when it isn't, there's no bad time to give a great gift. Nothing makes a friend or loved one happy like a spontaneous present. However, there's an art to giving a good gift. It takes keen observation, product knowledge, and a healthy dose of tact and class.

On the other hand, it's all too easy to give a terrible gift. You can ruin an entire relationship with the wrong gift. That said, you shouldn't just give cash or a Hallmark card with nothing more than a signature. Those are terrible gifts themselves, impersonal and lazy. But they're arguably better than the gifts featured in this story.

We're here to talk about gifts you shouldn't give someone, at least not on a spur-of-the-moment whim. If you're going to get someone one of these items, make sure you're 100% sure they really want it. Some of these gifts are awkward, others are dangerous, and still others are being recalled for various reasons. So read on and learn how not to ruin your next gift-buying adventure.