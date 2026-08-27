9 Affordable Sony Surround Sound Alternatives For Any Budget

Some people don't live in an environment where they can watch TV, listen to music, or play video games without bothering others. For those users, a more personal solution is required. High-end headphones are recommended for home use, but they have their shortcomings in terms of comfort, especially in the hot summer months.

The most versatile audio technology out there is the humble ear bud. While A/V elitists may scoff at the prospect of a pair of ear buds delivering decent sound, there are some great options out there, such as Sony's MDR-EX155AP. When I'm taking a plane or riding the subway, these are my weapon of choice. I have sensitive skin, and many kinds of earbuds are terribly uncomfortable in my ears, but these are comfortable and lightweight. But despite their small size and small price (just $34.99 but they're currently $19.99 as of this writing), they pack a big sound.

There's a tiny bit more heft in these than in the cheaper MDREX15LP, but it's not enough to make them feel uncomfortable, even after many hours of use. In fact, the bass on these little buds is shockingly good. If you wear them just right, you even get some genuine rumble during video game explosions or John Entwistle bass lines. I suppose it's worth mentioning that the buds also have a microphone for phone calls or PC chat, but there are other, better solutions for those cases. Nevertheless, these little earbuds might be the most versatile and overall reliable audio solution. Indoors, outdoors, on the bus or in bed, these will do the trick in any situation.