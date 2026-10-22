Are Subaru Boxer Engines More Durable Than Inline Engines?

Subaru remains the only manufacturer of regular production cars that uses boxer engines, something the company has practiced for decades at this point. Yes, Porsche also uses the design, but the 911 is hardly a regular car to most of us, so let's focus in on Subaru's design, specifically. And it is a quirky one, at that — boxer engines aren't exactly as intuitive as you might think.

First of all, how do boxer engines work? Put both of your arms sideways-on so you're fistbumping yourself. Keep fistbumping yourself over and over — that's a boxer engine. When the left piston moves out, so does its corresponding right piston. When one moves in, so does the other. That helps cancel out all the horrific vibrations that would otherwise be generated by moving all that mass back and forth at high speed, which is why boxer engines are considered better than other flat engines. But are they more reliable than inline engines?

Let's use a basic flat four versus inline four for this example. Forget displacement, compression, accessories, or anything else. Is the engine itself, at a base level, more reliable? Simple answer: No, because a boxer engine has two heads whereas an inline has one, and an inline has the benefit of gravity to pull oil back down to the pan. But that's a gross oversimplification; both engines are perfectly capable of exceeding six-figure miles with proper maintenance. Similarly, both configurations have better and worse examples in terms of reliability. It truly is a case-by-case thing, in other words. Let's discuss it at a deeper level.