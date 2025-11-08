This Subaru Had One Of The Only Twin-Turbo Flat-Four Engines Ever Made Under The Hood

Subaru and flat, or "boxer" engines are practically synonymous with one another. Beyond the Japanese automaker and Porsche, no other major manufacturer regularly utilizes flat engine configurations these days — and certainly not across their entire model range like Subaru does. Of course, many automakers besides these two have historically dabbled in flat configurations, but only Subaru ever really ran with it. From the iconic rumble given off by unequal headers to its infamously tedious spark plug changes, the Subaru boxer has rightfully earned its place as a capable and characterful engine, particularly when turbocharged.

Most of the time, you'll find Subaru boxers in one of two configurations: naturally-aspirated or turbo, with other discrepancies between each family like cylinder count, power figures, and so on. There are a lot of applications for a boxer, be it your standard boring crossover up to dominant rally monsters; it's the latter we'll be focusing on here, because it's a little-known fact that Subaru once fit two turbochargers to a single boxer, and the company did it in the name of speed.

The engine in question is the EJ20, a classic, simple powerplant that came in multiple flavors depending on model and trim. But for a brief timeframe, and never in North America, you could pick up certain versions of the 1990s Subaru Legacy and look under the hood to find a factory twin-turbo. Or, more accurately, a two-stage turbo system, as it was commonly known. There's a reason behind that choice of words, because this system utilized a sequential turbocharger system, a common setup for many legendary JDM cars. Let's dive in and discuss this engine's unique history and how it works.