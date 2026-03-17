Are Boxer Engines Better Than Other Flat Engines?

Flat engines are horizontally-opposed piston engines, and this group includes Boxer engines, but not opposed-piston engines like the Cummins 14.3L Advanced Combat Engine (ACE) designed to power tanks. We can think of flat engines in much the same way as V-engines, except with 180 degrees separating their cylinder banks, instead of the familiar 60 to 90 degree orientation. They contain even numbers of cylinders, 2, 4, 6, etc., and two cylinder heads, one for each bank.

The boxer engines used by Toyota, Subaru, and Porsche today are unique among the group of flat engines. While all boxer engines are flat engines, not all flat engines are boxers. The defining characteristic for a boxer engine is the way each set of horizontally-opposed pistons move in relation to each other.

Boxer engines are often considered superior to other flat engines due to their balanced operation. Other flat engine designs require the use of counter weighted crankshafts that add considerable weight to their rotating mass. Boxer engines can forgo much of the additional balancing weight, although they can benefit from minor internal balancing.