Cummins 14.3L Ace: The 1,000 HP Combat Engine Designed To Power Tanks

The fact that the Cummins ACE is a two-stroke diesel engine gives away the fact that it doesn't have a complicated valve train with camshafts, timing chains, rocker arms, pushrods, or valves that could fail under the engine's predicted operating conditions. However, one of the most unique aspects of the four-cylinder Cummins ACE is the presence of its eight pistons.

In addition to the turbo and supercharger combo, the two-stroke Cummins ACE uses opposed-piston architecture to create an engine with increased power density. The design is also fuel efficient and features low levels of heat rejection, retaining heat used to enhance combustion efficiency.

An opposed-piston engine is fairly simple, at least as far as its operation is concerned. Two pistons, one at each end of the cylinder, are pushed by their respective crankshafts to compress the injected fuel and forced-air mixture between them, where it is ignited to produce the power stroke. At the end of the power stroke, spent exhaust gas is evacuated, and fresh air is inducted through separate ports in the cylinder walls as the cycle starts over.

