Every Sony PlayStation Console (So Far), Ranked By Units Sold

As much as Sony celebrates its victories, it also isn't too keen on letting people know about its biggest failures. The PlayStation Vita falls in the latter category — this high-profile mistake is the biggest blip in Sony's otherwise successful hardware pursuits, so much so that they never bothered to release the official sales figures for this console. According to industry analysts, this portable console is estimated to have sold 16 million units.

The PSP was successful, and Sony only needed to carry that momentum forward with its next portable offering. On paper, it seemed like the PS Vita had a lot of things going for it, aside from more powerful hardware — a larger screen that discarded the PSP's LCD display for a touchscreen OLED, two analog sticks, a gyroscope for motion sensing, a rear touchpad, and front and rear cameras.

However, for all its hardware achievements, Sony failed to support this title with quality games. Shuhei Yoshida said that the gaming division simply didn't have the resources to focus on both the PS3 and PS4 along with the PS Vita (via Video Games Chronicles). "Uncharted: Golden Abyss" and "Killzone: Mercenary" were great starting points, but the console eventually dwindled in terms of true exclusives, turning into a JRPG machine of sorts with "Persona 4 Golden" spearheading this shift. As a result, the PS Vita eventually faded into obscurity, with the Nintendo 3DS the de facto portable console everyone thought of buying at the time.