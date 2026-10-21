5 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools With Hundreds Of Five-Star Ratings

Although Ryobi has only a few dozen tools under its USB Lithium battery system, the product line has been slowly expanding throughout the years. In terms of quantity, it definitely still lags behind the 18V ONE+ battery system, which has over 300 products listed after three decades. However, it hits the spot by offering products better suited to casual use. Recently, there has been no shortage of highly rated USB Lithium kits for automotive maintenance, cooling, and lighting. There are even some pretty niche tools that come in kits, like a pumpkin carving kit, a power cutter kit, and even an LED magnifying light kit.

In general, Ryobi kits include a single 2Ah battery out of the box. While it's not as powerful as the 3Ah battery, which is meant to have 50% more run time, it's more than enough for most of its compatible tools. For its kits, both the power tools and the batteries are covered under Ryobi's two-year manufacturer's warranty.

When you add the fact that all of Ryobi's USB Lithium batteries can also be used as power banks, this makes investing in them a no-brainer. It's no wonder several tools have earned hundreds of perfect ratings from mostly satisfied customers. So, if you are thinking of adding to your Ryobi USB Lithium portfolio, here are some top picks that satisfied Ryobi customers swear by.