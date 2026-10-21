5 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools With Hundreds Of Five-Star Ratings
Although Ryobi has only a few dozen tools under its USB Lithium battery system, the product line has been slowly expanding throughout the years. In terms of quantity, it definitely still lags behind the 18V ONE+ battery system, which has over 300 products listed after three decades. However, it hits the spot by offering products better suited to casual use. Recently, there has been no shortage of highly rated USB Lithium kits for automotive maintenance, cooling, and lighting. There are even some pretty niche tools that come in kits, like a pumpkin carving kit, a power cutter kit, and even an LED magnifying light kit.
In general, Ryobi kits include a single 2Ah battery out of the box. While it's not as powerful as the 3Ah battery, which is meant to have 50% more run time, it's more than enough for most of its compatible tools. For its kits, both the power tools and the batteries are covered under Ryobi's two-year manufacturer's warranty.
When you add the fact that all of Ryobi's USB Lithium batteries can also be used as power banks, this makes investing in them a no-brainer. It's no wonder several tools have earned hundreds of perfect ratings from mostly satisfied customers. So, if you are thinking of adding to your Ryobi USB Lithium portfolio, here are some top picks that satisfied Ryobi customers swear by.
USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit
Among major cordless power screwdriver brands, we've mentioned before how Ryobi ranks first on the list for its variety of 4V models. Unsurprisingly, its USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit is one of the Ryobi USB Lithium line's top-rated offerings, which has some of the highest number of five-star ratings across all of its compatible tools on the Ryobi website. At $49.97, the kit includes the screwdriver unit, one battery, two bits, a 21-inch charging cable, and a manual. It reaches speeds up to 200 RPM, uses a quarter-inch Hex Bit, and is enough for basic household tasks like assembling furniture. Beyond the benefits of being part of the USB Lithium series, it features a pivoting head and bit storage. It also has two types of LEDs: two LEDs for visibility and indicator lights for battery status.
On the Ryobi website, the USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit has an average rating of 4.7 stars from 1,500 reviewers. Of those, an impressive 1,200 customers gave it a perfect rating. Several people praised its versatility, lightness, and ease of use. One person praised how a single charge can last for days. But if you're still hungry for more versatility, there's a less popular but still highly rated electric screwdriver model under the USB Lithium series worth looking at: the Multi-Head Screwdriver. At $49.88, it's almost the same price and has the same maximum RPM, but offers 3-in-1 interchangeable heads.
USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit
When it comes to surviving the heat, Ryobi has all kinds of products to keep you cool, from soft-sided coolers and air cannons to fans. Among them, 970+ Ryobi customers have given the $39.97 USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit a rating of five stars. One of the most highly rated options on this list, it earned around 4.9 stars on the Ryobi website from 1080 people. With a 3.5-inch blade diameter, it has a multi-directional pivoting head, LED battery indicator lights, and two speed settings (high and low). It measures 4.2 inches by 7.6 inches by 5.2 inches and has a 1.25-inch clamping capacity. With the 3Ah USB Lithium battery (sold separately), it can run up to 11 hours on its lowest setting.
One user notes that this particular model wins in terms of desktop use. Some satisfied customers have noted that it's great for both personal use, like watching sports matches outdoors, and professional use, such as when they need to work under sinks. Frequently cited reasons for the high rating include how it balances both quietness and power. Alternatively, there's the Ryobi USB Lithium Misting Fan Kit for a misting effect. While it is less popular and a little more expensive at just under $50, at least 220 Ryobi customers have also given it a perfect rating. But if you want something lightweight, pocket-friendly, and $10 cheaper, the just-under-$30 USB Lithium Handheld Fan can last even longer at 17 hours.
USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit
There's actually so much you can do with a rotary tool, especially one that balances compactness and power like the Ryobi one. Since it's compatible with so many accessories, it's one of those tools wherein your imagination sets the limit. While it's not the most powerful Ryobi rotary tool, its maximum 25,000 RPM is good enough for many types of tasks. Ryobi recommends it for carving, engraving, cleaning, polishing, grinding, sharpening, and sanding. If you are starting to struggle slicing through your weekly meal prep, we've also mentioned before that the Ryobi rotary tool can be used to sharpen knives.
Beyond its compact size, it offers tool-free quick accessory changes, a spindle lock button, and an LED battery indicator. But take note: compared to the 12V and corded rotary tool Ryobi models, it only has around half the number of accessories and attachments. Ryobi also says it's not ideal for drilling, material removal, or cutting. This is because of its relatively lower speed, as well as the lower overall torque of a 4V system. On the Ryobi website, the $59.97 USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit keeps a pretty high average rating of 4.8 stars from 420+ customers. Around 85% (or 360+ people) also thought that it was five-star material. Out of the box, it ships with the rotary tool unit, 2Ah battery, storage case, 15 accessory bits, wrench, and 21-inch USB cable.
USB Lithium Pivoting Laser Kit
Among the many home improvement tools from Ryobi that tend to fly under the radar, the LED Pivoting Laser hits two birds with one stone. When used as a flashlight, the Ryobi Pivoting Laser has three brightness settings: low, medium, and high. With a 625-lumen max brightness, it doesn't hold a candle to some of the brightest flashlights on the market. However, the Ryobi Pivoting Laser Kit can be a versatile tool for anyone who needs to illuminate things while keeping their hands free in the process. Not only does it have a maximum runtime of up to 16 hours, but it also has a 180-degree pivoting head, magnetic base, and belt clip. When you add in the fact that it has an IP54 durability rating, which means it's dust-protected and can handle water splashes, it can make for a great addition to your work kit.
At just $49.97, over 300 people have given the Ryobi USB LED Pivoting Laser Kit 4.9 stars on average, while more than 300 Ryobi reviewers have given it a perfect rating. It ships with the LED pivoting laser flashlight, a cable, an operator's manual, and a USB Lithium 2Ah battery. However, if you actually just need a laser, Ryobi also sells a 15-foot Compact Laser Level for just under $23. While it's not under the USB Lithium series, it's even more popular, with 380+ users rating it 5 stars on the Ryobi website.
USB Lithium Bike Tire and Ball Pump Inflator Kit
With an operating range of up to 100 PSI, Ryobi's USB Lithium Bike Tire and Ball Pump Inflator Kit is designed specifically for bicycle tires and sports balls. Since it has a digital pressure gauge, you can get precise measurements. It comes with a 6-inch high-pressure air hose, on-board storage, and hook-and-loop straps. You also don't have to guess the battery life, since it has an LED battery indicator.
The Ryobi USB Lithium Bike Tire and Ball Pump Inflator Kit retails for $42.97, which includes the high-pressure inflator, a 2Ah battery, and a 21-inch USB cable. But if you already have enough USB Lithium batteries lying around or prefer to buy the higher-capacity 3Ah model separately, you can also snag just the tool for $35.68. As of October 2026, over 400 reviewers have rated the Ryobi Bike Tire and Ball Pump Inflator Kit a perfect five stars on the brand's official website. It also has a 4.7-star average rating from 514 customers. Alternatively, if you are looking for a way to blow up air mattresses or pool toys, another inflator option is the USB Lithium High Volume Inflator Kit. It also doubles as a hard-surface blower.
Unfortunately, there's no model under the USB Lithium series that can do everything. But if you're willing to venture into another battery system, the 18V ONE+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator Kit works for all that, plus car tires too.