Ryobi's USB Lithium Batteries Have A Cool Feature You Might Not Be Using
Ryobi has released many compatible tools for its USB Lithium series. As of September 2026, it offers 50+ tools, covering everything from cooling, lighting, cleaning, and auto maintenance to landscaping. Although it's the brand's less powerful battery system, it still introduced some unique tool options, like the foam cutter and pumpkin carving kit. Since many of its tools come in kits that usually include the 2 Ah model, you'll likely end up with more than one unit. However, while the list of USB Lithium-powered tools is growing, many people don't realize the batteries themselves have a few tricks up their sleeve, like functioning as a power bank.
Depending on which model you get, 2 Ah or 3 Ah, you can expect the same capacity that you would from a regular power bank. In practical terms, it won't be able to fully charge any of the iPhone 17 models, since their battery capacity ranges from 3,692 mAh to 5,088 mAh. This isn't a big problem if your phone has a lower capacity and you just need to top up until you can get back to a wall socket. Unlike specialized power banks, it doesn't support wireless charging and has only one USB-C port. However, it has built-in LED indicator lights that show how much charge each unit has.
What do the lights mean on your Ryobi USB Lithium Batteries?
Each Ryobi Lithium battery has an LED fuel gauge with three different colored lights: red, orange, and green. When it's green, it's at full capacity. Orange means it has about half its capacity, while red means it's low. And of course, if it doesn't light up anymore, it's probably running empty. Like other lithium batteries, it's important to note that it will share the same disadvantages, which include degradation, swelling, and fire hazards. As a result, a fully charged battery can hold progressively less capacity over time, even with normal use. Like batteries in its other systems, you can keep these working longer by never fully discharging them, avoiding extreme temperatures, and storing them properly when not in use.
Unlike its other battery systems, one key advantage of Ryobi USB Lithium batteries is that you can charge them without a special charger. They come with USB-C cables, which you can plug directly into wall adapters. However, it's still a good idea to stick with the official charging cable and wall adapters to avoid potential compatibility issues. If you own multiple Ryobi USB Lithium batteries, a quick way to make sure they're all ready for action is by investing in special chargers for your home, workshop, or even on the go.
How to get more out of your Ryobi USB Lithium Batteries
Retailing for just under $40, the USB Lithium 3-Port Charger has generated an average rating of 4.8 stars from 140+ Ryobi customers. Designed to work with all USB Lithium battery models, it can charge up to three batteries simultaneously. It comes with LED indicators, as well as the option to set it flat or mount it on the wall. Compared to a standard cable, Ryobi claims it can charge your batteries 80% faster than plugging them into the wall.
In 2025, Ryobi released the USB 3-Port Charger & Power Source, which can give you more bang for your buck with your USB Lithium batteries. Like its other 3-Port Charger, it can power three USB Lithium batteries and charge them 80% faster than a standard cable. Weighing just 6.6 ounces, it's an all-around charging tool. For under $60, it ships with a 4-inch cable, which you can use with standard wall plugs. It also gives you more added flexibility with charging capabilities through car outlets and solar panels, which is great if you ever find yourself away from wall outlets. Apart from your USB Lithium batteries, you can also use it to charge your other small electronics, like phones, smartwatches, and tablets. As of September 2026, it doesn't have many reviews yet, but 22 people have rated it 4.7 stars so far.