Ryobi's USB Lithium Batteries Have A Cool Feature You Might Not Be Using

Ryobi has released many compatible tools for its USB Lithium series. As of September 2026, it offers 50+ tools, covering everything from cooling, lighting, cleaning, and auto maintenance to landscaping. Although it's the brand's less powerful battery system, it still introduced some unique tool options, like the foam cutter and pumpkin carving kit. Since many of its tools come in kits that usually include the 2 Ah model, you'll likely end up with more than one unit. However, while the list of USB Lithium-powered tools is growing, many people don't realize the batteries themselves have a few tricks up their sleeve, like functioning as a power bank.

Depending on which model you get, 2 Ah or 3 Ah, you can expect the same capacity that you would from a regular power bank. In practical terms, it won't be able to fully charge any of the iPhone 17 models, since their battery capacity ranges from 3,692 mAh to 5,088 mAh. This isn't a big problem if your phone has a lower capacity and you just need to top up until you can get back to a wall socket. Unlike specialized power banks, it doesn't support wireless charging and has only one USB-C port. However, it has built-in LED indicator lights that show how much charge each unit has.