Why You Should Never Fully Discharge Ryobi Batteries Before Recharging Them

When it comes to the proper care and use of your Ryobi power tools, it's important to remember the batteries. Not only does a well-maintained battery keep your equipment running in top form, it also ensures the longevity of your tools and keeps you moving, no matter the job. That's why fully discharging your Ryobi batteries before recharging them is never a good idea. Ryobi batteries contain lithium-ion, which needs a voltage range between 3.0V and 4.2V per cell in order to perform efficiently. Fully discharging the battery means it's dropping below the 3.0V threshold, which could immediately cause damage that can't be fixed. You also shouldn't leave your batteries fully discharged over time, as doing so means the battery may actually stop holding a charge, which means you could be in the middle of a task and suddenly, everything stops. That's why Ryobi recommends that you store your batteries with a partial charge instead.

If you're following these steps but your batteries aren't holding a charge, or are not charging at all, the issue may actually be with the charger or the tool itself. The only way to know is by using the battery in other chargers, or trying it in other tools, to determine what's actually going on. If you get stuck and can't find the answer, the right move is to refer to your Ryobi owner's manual, or visit their website for troubleshooting information.