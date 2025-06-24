What To Do When A Fully-Charged Ryobi Battery Just Won't Work

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With most power tool manufacturers and even certain state governments like California pivoting away from gasoline power in devices utilizing small engines, rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries are fast becoming the preferred replacement. In turn, companies like Ryobi are ramping up production on batteries that boast gas-like power without the gas. And at this point in its history, Ryobi actually makes more electric and battery-powered products than it does devices that run on gas.

But even as preferable as battery power is, particularly with handheld tools, the power sources are not without their problems. For instance, some may not power a device as long as you might need to get a job done. Likewise, Lithium-ion battery packs can take more time to recharge than users would like, leaving them to wait for a full power charge rather than just refueling when the need arises. Perhaps more frustrating than either of those issues is the possibility that a Ryobi battery pack may not work even when it's showing a full charge.

That is, of course, a possibility with any Lithium-ion battery pack, and there are actually quite a few reasons the seeming malfunction might occur. But before you start running down a full checklist to determine the potential source of the problem, there's one thing you should do first, which is to simply disconnect the battery from its device and then reconnect it. This may help ensure that the power source is making a solid connection to the device itself.