What Is The California Small Gas Engine Ban And Which Machines Are Affected?

Though some factions are doing so in low-key kicking and screaming fashion, the world is slowly but surely beginning to dial back its reliance on fossil fuels. But as the tide begins to turn on the alternate energy front, gas-powered engines are now being phased out of many communities. That's particularly true of many smaller gas-powered engines, which are actually being banned in certain parts of the United States, including the great state of California.

The ban is partly the result of efforts from the California Air Resources Board (also known as CARB for short), which approved a measure in December 2021 requiring a move towards a zero emissions goal line for all SORE (small off-road engines) by the year 2028. That move followed those made by California Governor Gavin Newsome who, in October of 2021, signed into law bill AB1346, which directed CARB to ban the sale of spark-ignition engines, like the ones found in lawn mowers, rated at or below 25 horsepower by January 1, 2024.

California's small engine ban indeed took effect in '24 as planned. To be clear, even as you can no longer purchase said devices in the state, it is still legal to use gas-powered small engines in California. In any case, it's hardly surprising that this particular move was made in The Golden State, as California has long held some of the strictest emissions regulations in the U.S. With the small engine ban in place, those regulations are now stronger than they've ever been.

