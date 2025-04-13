What Is The California Small Gas Engine Ban And Which Machines Are Affected?
Though some factions are doing so in low-key kicking and screaming fashion, the world is slowly but surely beginning to dial back its reliance on fossil fuels. But as the tide begins to turn on the alternate energy front, gas-powered engines are now being phased out of many communities. That's particularly true of many smaller gas-powered engines, which are actually being banned in certain parts of the United States, including the great state of California.
The ban is partly the result of efforts from the California Air Resources Board (also known as CARB for short), which approved a measure in December 2021 requiring a move towards a zero emissions goal line for all SORE (small off-road engines) by the year 2028. That move followed those made by California Governor Gavin Newsome who, in October of 2021, signed into law bill AB1346, which directed CARB to ban the sale of spark-ignition engines, like the ones found in lawn mowers, rated at or below 25 horsepower by January 1, 2024.
California's small engine ban indeed took effect in '24 as planned. To be clear, even as you can no longer purchase said devices in the state, it is still legal to use gas-powered small engines in California. In any case, it's hardly surprising that this particular move was made in The Golden State, as California has long held some of the strictest emissions regulations in the U.S. With the small engine ban in place, those regulations are now stronger than they've ever been.
The ban effects several gas-powered vehicles and devices
If you're among the millions of citizens who call California home, right about now you're probably wondering which devices and/or vehicles are included under the state's current ban of small off-road engines. You would be correct in assuming that the list of banned SORE devices is fairly vast. Nonetheless, the move was deemed necessary in the state, with supporters of the ban noting that SOREs may be responsible for as much air pollution in California as automobiles. In fact, at the time of the bill's signing, it was estimated SOREs outnumbered automobiles in the state by several million.
The move has hit pretty hard on the use of gas-powered lawn equipment in the state, and in turn, will eventually complicate operating costs for the thousands of landscape service companies in California. Those outfits do, after all, utilize the lower horse-powered lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and string trimmers that are now being phased out by the ban. The state of California has not been planning to leave those factions completely out in the cold, however, and set aside $30 million in incentives for small businesses affected by the ban for the purchase of powerful electric lawn mowers and other devices.
As for vehicles affected by the ban, the list is smaller, as few outside of gas-operated motorized scooters, mini-bikes, and other such vehicles fall under the 25 hp benchmark. For now, portable gas-powered generators and pressure washers from every major brand are also safe from the ban. But even those devices are expected to meet zero emissions requirements by the year 2028.