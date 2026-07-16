Ryobi's New USB Lithium Handheld Fan Fits In Your Pocket And Runs For 17 Hours Straight

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Among its product lineup, the Ryobi USB Lithium battery system addresses many everyday concerns, especially those that once required disposable batteries. With many compatible devices sold in kits, you may have a few extras you can use as a powerbank. Apart from being rechargeable, the batteries are compatible with dozens of cordless devices, with the brand adding more each year. These days, you can find everything from lighting and screwdrivers to scrubbers, shears, and even tools for oddly specific tasks, like a pumpkin-carving kit. However, there's one recently released product you might want to grab before the peak of summer sets in: the Ryobi USB Lithium Handheld Fan.

Over the years, Ryobi has released tons of products that can help you keep cool, including gadgets that work with its more powerful battery systems, like the 18V and 40V. Among its latest offerings, Ryobi's USB Lithium Handheld Fan (FVF53K) joins the lineup with a more compact design. Unlike previous fan models under the USB Lithium, which both have clamp-style designs, the handheld fan is designed for greater portability, as it's foldable and pocket-sized. Here's what you need to know about it, along with what people have to say about its performance so far. We also compare it to other Ryobi USB Lithium fans and similar products from other brands.