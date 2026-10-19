5 18V Ridgid Power Tools Under $60 Worth Adding To Your Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Because Ridgid tools are often found at Home Depot and share the retailer's color scheme, some assume it's an in-house brand. That's not the case — Ridgid is owned by Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co., with some of its products made by TTI in China. While you can find many Ridgid tools at Home Depot, including some exclusive to the store, you can also buy them from third-party sellers and major online retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

You can also find refurbished Ridgid tools from these sellers as well from time to time, meaning you can get a discount on an otherwise pricier tool simply because it's been preowned. Refurbished power tools from a place like Walmart aren't the same as picking up a tool from a random yard sale, though, as they're thoroughly tested and cleared before going back on the shelf.

Buying refurbished is a tried-and-true way to save on power tools, but some Ridgid products are already pretty cheap and can be bought new without breaking the bank. This includes tools that use Ridgid's 18V power system and can share the same batteries and chargers. Here are five 18V Ridgid power tools currently under $60 that, according to reviews from owners, YouTube tool experts, and reputable publications, are worth adding to your collection. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.