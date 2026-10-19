5 18V Ridgid Power Tools Under $60 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Because Ridgid tools are often found at Home Depot and share the retailer's color scheme, some assume it's an in-house brand. That's not the case — Ridgid is owned by Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co., with some of its products made by TTI in China. While you can find many Ridgid tools at Home Depot, including some exclusive to the store, you can also buy them from third-party sellers and major online retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.
You can also find refurbished Ridgid tools from these sellers as well from time to time, meaning you can get a discount on an otherwise pricier tool simply because it's been preowned. Refurbished power tools from a place like Walmart aren't the same as picking up a tool from a random yard sale, though, as they're thoroughly tested and cleared before going back on the shelf.
Buying refurbished is a tried-and-true way to save on power tools, but some Ridgid products are already pretty cheap and can be bought new without breaking the bank. This includes tools that use Ridgid's 18V power system and can share the same batteries and chargers. Here are five 18V Ridgid power tools currently under $60 that, according to reviews from owners, YouTube tool experts, and reputable publications, are worth adding to your collection. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
1. Cordless LED Stick Light
One of the newer Ridgid 18V power tools to add to your wishlist this year is the Ridgid 18V 360-Degree Area Light Tool, a powerful, bright worklight that keeps a renovation illuminated long before the electrical wires are installed. But brighter isn't always better, and sometimes you need something more flexible and accessible for tighter spots and lighter-duty tasks. In that case, the Ridgid 18V Cordless Stick Light may be the smarter choice.
At only 800 lumens, its slimmer profile makes it more practical for tasks like hanging over your car's engine, thanks to its integrated retractable hook. The lamp pivots 175 degrees and rotates 265 degrees, allowing you to aim light where you need it rather than flood the entire room with light as with the 360-Degree tool. It has two brightness settings and, when powered by a Ridgid 18V 4 Ah battery, can last up to 15 hours on low and half that (7.5 hours) on high, which should be enough for most workdays.
It's a highly rated tool, with an impressive 4.8 out of 5 overall customer score on Home Depot, averaged from over 340 ratings. Nearly every owner recommends the tool and confirms its versatility and battery life, while also praising its lightweight design. Some customers mention that the lamp isn't as protected as they'd like, though, and that it lacks the magnetic mount of some other work lights.
The Ridgid 18V Cordless Stick Light (model R8696B) is available from Home Depot for just under $50.
2. ¼-inch Impact Driver
Even if you already own a cordless drill, your tool collection should include an impact driver, as there are different uses for drills vs. impact drivers that you'll want to be prepared for. Impact drivers are typically pricier, though — for example, Home Depot sells the Ridgid 18V ¼-inch Impact Driver R86002/R860021 for over $200 when paired with a battery and charger. At the time of this writing, though, you can pick up the bare tool for just a fifth of that cost from Walmart.
That's a solid deal, considering the Ridgid 18V ¼-inch Impact Driver delivers up to 1,850 in-lbs of torque. It generates up to 2,800 rpm and 3,600 blows per minute. It's not the most powerful impact driver since it uses a brushed motor, which can also wear out faster than a brushless motor if not properly maintained. But it has enough torque and power for many tasks that require rotational force a regular drill can't provide.
Plus, it features an integrated LED worklight and utilizes a quick-eject chuck for rapidly swapping your ¼-inch hex bits single-handedly. Nearly 200 Home Depot customers have scored the Ridgid 18V ¼-inch Impact Driver an average of 4.4 out of 5 in user ratings. The general consensus is that the performance of the impact driver is more than adequate, especially for DIYers and those just starting out their tool collection.
The Ridgid 18V ¼-inch Impact Driver (model R86002) is available from Walmart for $40.50.
3. Cordless Magnetic Clamp Fan
When comparing whether Ridgid or Ryobi has the better 18V Hybrid fan, Ridgid comes out ahead due to more airflow and mounting options. Hybrid fans are handy since you can run them indefinitely, but you can save a decent chunk of cash and get a similar product for well under $60 by opting for a battery-only model — the Ridgid Cordless Magnetic Clamp Fan. While you can't plug it in, it can run up to 60 hours on a Ridgid 18V 4 Ah battery, which should be plenty of time to stay cool and finish a task before you need to recharge.
Plus, it's compatible with all Ridgid 18V batteries, so you'll likely have more than one way to power it if you've got other Ridgid power tools in your kit. The fan has three different speed settings. At its maximum, it can deliver 325 cfm of airflow at up to 800 fpm while producing no more than 28 dBA of noise. Some users say that's still too loud and not strong enough, but they're in the minority: Based on at least 200 user ratings, the Ridgid 18V Cordless Magnetic Clamp Fan has an excellent 4.7 out of 5 overall customer score.
It weighs less than two pounds, which makes it not only easy to carry and transport but also easier to mount. The magnetic base makes it simple to stick to a car hood or tool cabinet, while its spring-loaded 1.75-inch clamp offers options when there's no metal around. Once mounted, the fan can rotate 360 degrees, ensuring you can point air where you need it, whether for yourself or to dry a wet surface.
The Ridgid 18V Cordless Magnetic Clamp Fan (model R860723B) is available from Home Depot for $49.
4. Cordless LED Work Light
Sometimes, the best tools are the ones that don't stand out in any way, just quietly doing what they do in the background so well that you don't even think about them. Case in point: The Ridgid 18V Cordless LED Work Light. In their hands-on video breakdown of the product, YouTuber Al Young Cuda notes that, while the light isn't anything fancy, it's worth adding to your collection if you already own 18V batteries from Ridgid, as you'll get more use out of them in between tool jobs. With that in mind, and like some highly rated Ridgid tools that come with a lifetime warranty, Ridgid batteries are covered indefinitely, so you may find yourself looking for as many use cases as you can.
Al Young Cuda also shows off just how well the light handles the basics, providing bright illumination and simple, straightforward directional adjustment with its 135-degree pivoting head, while also praising the retractable hook that makes it easy to hang. Without the hook, it has a slim, handheld design that makes it more useful as a flashlight than certain other Ridgid work lights. The compact size also helps in especially confined spaces. The LED light delivers up to 400 lumens and lasts up to 18 hours on a Ridgid 18V 4 Ah battery.
The Ridgid 18V Cordless LED Work Light (model R8695B) is available from Home Depot for just under $40.
5. 5-inch Random Orbit Sander (Refurbished)
Cordless random orbit sanders are usually over $60 (though some are under), and Ridgid is typically no exception — its 18V 5-inch Random Orbit Sander lists for $99 at Home Depot. Currently, though, you can get a refurbished one from Walmart for nearly half that price. The Ridgid 18V 5-inch Random Orbit Sander utilizes a hex grip handle and is controlled by a variable-speed dial that lets you adjust it between six different speed settings — that way, you can apply the power you need without overdoing it. It ranges between 7,000 and 11,000 rpm.
With a 18V 4 Ah battery, Ridgid says you can get over 40 minutes of runtime, but take that with a grain of salt (or wood), especially if you buy it refurbished. That's because one of the few common complaints Home Depot users have about the tool is its short battery life. Despite this issue, it has a strong 4.5 out of 5 overall customer rating based on over 2,300 Home Depot reviews, making it one of the Ridgid 18V power tools with hundreds of 5-star ratings.
Customers appreciate the tool's build quality as well as its dust collection system — it can be connected to a dust extractor, but even without one, the sander uses Ridgid's AirGuard Technology to suck up debris as it works. After testing the device hands-on, Pro Tool Reviews confirms the AirGuard works well, though not enough that you'd want to use it without a mask. The reviewer says its soft start was also a great feature to have for tool control, though vibration was high throughout use.
Walmart sells the Refurbished Ridgid 18V 5-inch Random Orbit Sander (model R8606B) for $50.99.
How these Ridgid tools were evaluated
The Ridgid 18V tools on this list are currently available, either new or refurbished, for under $60 from mainstream retailers such as Walmart and Home Depot. We also considered power, performance, handling, battery life and charging, and additional features when selecting tools to include on this list, as well as whether an average homeowner or DIYer would use them.
We used firsthand experience to evaluate the quality of the Ridgid tools. The items on this list have positive hands-on reviews from reputable publications such as Pro Tool Reviews, YouTubers demonstrating the devices on video, and/or strong overall customer ratings. Ratings were sourced from major retail websites and were only considered a valid positive score (of 4 out of 5 or higher) if they were aggregated from at least 100 ratings.