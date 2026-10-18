4 Drawbacks Of Using Low Power Mode On Your Phone All The Time

Battery anxiety is real. Sure, there are phones with silicon-carbon batteries that last for hours and hours, but even the longest-lasting phone will eventually run low. That can be a headache, especially if you're nowhere near a charger. This is when the low power or battery saver mode can be handy, helping you squeeze a little more life out of your phone.

On most Android and iOS phones, you can set the battery saver mode to turn on automatically when the battery dips below a certain percentage. That's how it's meant to be used, but what about pre-empting these emergency moments by enabling the mode even when your phone has plenty of charge left? After all, phones with severely degraded batteries might not last all day, which is why low power modes become the new default for many. While this doesn't hurt your phone or its battery, leaving battery saver mode on all day definitely comes with compromises — some of which might not be worth it.

I put two iPhones to the test to see just how detrimental low power mode can be when enabled all day. I did the same on a OnePlus and Samsung device to see if Android handles things any differently. Overall, I found more cons than pros. Let's go through them.