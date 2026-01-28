5 Phone Settings To Help Improve Your Android's Battery Life

Every year we feel like we've reached peak smartphone, and yet, we continue to receive phones with better cameras, faster processors, and screens that bend in half. New chips bring not just performance gains but also better efficiency. Pair that with small, but appreciable improvements in battery capacity, and these powerhouses still manage to last a full day. Batteries degrade, though, and with all the processing our phones do in the background, it's very common to find yourself plugging it in for charging multiple times a day.

Poor battery performance can be caused by two broad reasons. First, if your phone has physically started to age. Checking your phone's battery health will confirm this. Manufacturers typically recommend a battery swap once this number drops below 80%. Some phones may also dial down performance to make up for a weaker battery. However, if your phone's been draining a lot of battery despite its health being intact, there may be multiple factors at play.

It's common for your phone's battery to drain faster than usual during intensive use, like high-brightness navigation or gaming. The built-in power saver mode on your phone can come in handy. When enabled, it limits background services and drops your screen's refresh rate to stretch its remaining battery. You may already know of this feature, so here are five other settings that can help you prevent battery drain. Do note that the exact labels for the menus and options may vary depending on which Android device you own.