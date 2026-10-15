7 Common Mistakes When Cleaning The Chrome On Classic Cars

Gleaming runs of quicksilver bright trim, engine bays sparkling like a jeweler's display case, and white hot exhaust pipes glinting in the sun — chrome conjures up good vibes and old school nostalgia, and it looks good doing it. The trick, as they say, is making sure it stays that way. Nothing will make an old guy cry into his oily rag faster than watching some noob take a scotchbrite pad to the vintage chrome bumper of a '57 Chevy.

I've been privileged, or cursed, to have both personally owned and professionally dealt in a variety of vintage machines that have been well and truly festooned with chrome. From classic Pontiacs to old Harleys, many of my favorite rides came with a side hobby of caring for chrome. Like it or not, you have to take proper care of vintage bright work. Poorly cared-for chrome can quickly lose its charm. Sadly, there are myriad ways to go wrong, just as there are many different types of chrome that you might encounter when putting the shine to a classic vehicle.

Knowing the right techniques, the proper materials, and the common pitfalls, and a little of the science behind responsible car care, can go a long way to keep your vintage machine looking shiny and sharp, rather than dull and distressed. In this round up we will point out some best practices you can implement if you want your classic chrome to look its best, now and in the future.