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There's nothing like a well-detailed car. The only problem is that it can get pretty expensive to get car detailing done professionally as often as you'd like. That's why it's worth building yourself a car-detailing setup at home. You just have to know what products you can trust... and which products aren't actually worth your time.

We spoke to car detailing experts including Justin Glass, owner of Fort Lauderdale Precise Mobile Auto Detailing, to get some practical advice on this. Of the products Glass recommends, he would pick Koch-Chemie Gentle Snow Foam as the best single choice for someone caring for a vehicle at home.

Glass has been providing professional detailing since 2004, and he says Gentle Snow Foam stands out because it fits naturally into a regular washing routine. His reasoning is simple: Washing is the one task you're going to be doing most often, so getting that part of the process right is much more valuable to a home detailing setup than some specialty product that only gets used occasionally.