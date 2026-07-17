Why Did Automakers Stop Using Bulky Bumpers On Their Cars?

At one time, automobiles in the United States were big, boxy, and often covered in swathes of chrome. But over the years, vehicles have become more compact and streamlined, ditching chrome in favor of other options. The bulky bumpers that characterized American-market cars gradually disappeared as well, thanks to amended government regulations introduced in 1983.

Those regulations were set forth by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and lowered the front and rear impact requirement from 5 mph to 2.5 mph. The updated rules also reduced corner impact requirements to 1.5 mph. These changes allowed automakers to be more flexible with their bumper designs. So, instead of relying on massive front and rear structures, designers could focus more on creating bumpers that blended into the vehicle's body. As a result, the big and heavy bumpers that were the norm during the 1970s gave way to newer setups that were more integrated into the automobile's overall shape while still offering protection in low-speed collisions.

This change came after the NHTSA reviewed both the costs and benefits of the Bumper Standard as it existed at the time. In a 1981 evaluation, the agency determined that the requirements, while strict, may not have benefited consumers enough. Taking the findings and public comments into account, the NHTSA amended the Bumper Standard in 1982, with the changes taking effect for 1983 model year vehicles.