Why Modern Cars Are Ditching Chrome (And What Might Replace It)

It's 1958. The U.S. has launched its first satellite, BOAC is flying passengers from London to New York on transatlantic jet flights, and the automobile industry is arguably reaching peak chrome. The future looks bright, and this space-age positivity is reflected in the shiny expanses of chrome that bedeck the Buicks, Cadillacs, and Oldsmobiles rolling off our showroom floors.

Consumer needs and wants, however, change. In the 1960s, vehicle styling veered towards straight lines and minimalism, while in the 70s, fenders and flanks became rippling, rounded, and muscular. By the 80s, the upbeat brightness of chrome had all but faded away — replaced by a set of boxy, rubber-edged, downright dystopian vehicles delivered straight from the Darth Vader museum of designer shame. Nowadays, hard-plated chromium on cars is a rarity. Apart from the occasional silvery plastic nod to its glorious past – a badge, grille trim, or window surround — modern carmakers have all but ditched classic car chrome.

But the disappearance of chrome escutcheons, garnishes, and windsplits from our automobiles cannot entirely be blamed on fashion's fickle ways, or the capricious desires of drivers. Other factors are at play. Highly toxic chemicals are a by-product of the hexavalent chromium plating process, creating a human health hazard that manufacturers have known about for decades. And while the surface of a chromed steel bumper is hard and shiny, it is not so brilliant at protecting vehicle occupants from injury. Unlike rubber, chromework is easily dented in low-speed collisions, and expensive to repair or replace.