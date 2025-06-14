What Is The 5 MPH Bumper Rule And Is It Still In Place Today?

The 5 mph bumper rule was part of NHTSA Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 215, Exterior Protection. It went into effect in September of 1972, coinciding with the 1973 model year for vehicles. Standard No. 215 mandated that a car's bumpers must protect lighting systems and safety-related equipment from a 5 mph direct front impact or a 2.5 mph direct rear impact.

Advertisement

Most imported cars did not display significant differences between their 1972 and 1973 models, simply moving their existing bumpers farther out from their bodies. Many American cars did more than that for the 1973 model year, removing any lighting elements that were located in, or on the bumpers, and moving them onto the car's body.

Model year 1974 saw another change to the bumper standard, one which produced a significant change in nearly every car's appearance. This was due to a requirement that mandated a car's lighting systems to remain intact after a 5 mph impact, both front and rear and from any possible angle, not just a direct head-on hit. This new requirement required major vehicular surgery, not always producing the most pleasing visual appearance on cars produced during the 1974 model year and beyond.

Advertisement

Some notably ugly examples include the rubber nosepiece added to the front of the MGB, one of the best MG cars ever made (shown above), the black rubber handlebar moustache on the iconic Lamborghini Countach, and the majority of American cars that were carryover designs, many of which had huge chrome bumpers grafted on front and rear.