2 Things A Magic Eraser Can Clean On Your Car (And 7 It Should Never Touch)

When it comes to caring for your car, you may think of mechanical maintenance tasks like topping off engine oil or swapping out tires first. That's a fair outlook, but sometimes, all you need is a good clean. There's more than one way to clean a car: you could get a comprehensive cleanup at a local car wash, or you could roll up your sleeves with a hose (or a bucket of water), some towels or a sponge, and car soap — you'd usually want to avoid dish soap if you can. So, where exactly do magic erasers come into the mix?

In a nutshell, magic erasers are specialized cleaning sponges made from melamine foam. They have an abrasive texture (almost like sandpaper), which lets them clean tough stains without help from any cleaning agents. Using one is pretty straightforward: dunk the magic eraser in some water and squeeze the foam firmly to have it ready to clean stained surfaces. You'll find most uses for a magic eraser indoors, from crayon scribbles on the walls (if you have little ones) to stubborn grime on stoves. Given their efficacy and versatility, you might be tempted to test the extent of the "magic" on your car.

However, you should exercise caution before using a magic eraser to clean any of your car's surfaces. Some parts can handle its rough texture just fine, while others shouldn't come into contact with a magic eraser under any circumstances. Here, we cover both groups.