Your Car's Rear Defroster Is More High-Tech Than You Think

Most drivers get into their car and, upon noticing a foggy rear window, hit the defroster button, waiting for the horizontal lines in the glass to work their magic. It seems very low-tech, yet the rear defroster is a critical and almost hidden part of a car's safety systems. The rear defroster is often overlooked for its usefulness, especially by drivers in warmer climates who may not even know what the lines in the rear windshield are.

Drivers in colder climates take steps to properly defrost their cars during the winter, keeping the view unobstructed by ice, snow, and condensation. It might even share a resemblance in function to the low-tech wire heating elements found in a toaster. Truth be told, a car's rear defroster is anything but rudimentary, with a clever engineering conceit behind it.

Those wires running horizontally are more high-tech than you think, with integration into some vehicle's communication systems. Serving as embedded FM/AM radio antennas means cars can forgo old-school, traditionally mounted wire antennas (telescopic whip), aiding aerodynamic potential. Sure, listening to the radio as the primary source of in-car entertainment is far in the rear-view mirror at this point, but modern vehicles are still equipped with integrated antennas doubling as defrosters.