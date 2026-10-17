3 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Laptop (Not Just Repair It)

Repairing your laptop can give it new life and help it serve you for a long time. If the RAM is faulty, a replacement is all you need. Similarly, if your laptop screen is cracked, the keyboard isn't working, or some ports no longer work, a repair can fix these issues, and you'll be back up and running with a properly working device. However, repairing your laptop can only go so far — it won't fix every single issue you may encounter. And as your laptop gets older, you're likely to run into many different issues.

Some of those signs might indicate your laptop needs just a repair, while others could mean your entire machine is reaching the end of its useful life. Repairs can fix some issues that keep your laptop from functioning properly, but at some point, spending more on repairs may no longer make practical sense. Replacing a laptop can be a significant expense, especially for those who need a device with high-end specs, with the out-of-control RAM prices pushing costs even higher.

Some older laptops can keep working reliably with a battery replacement, added storage, more memory, or a fresh software installation. However, if you face any of these issues on your laptop, it's a clear sign your device is due for an upgrade, not just a simple repair.