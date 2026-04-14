Making These 5 Changes Will Immediately Make Your Computer Run Faster

Your computer is making a lot of decisions for you in the background, one of which is whether to prioritize performance or battery life. It's a classic tradeoff. Power saved is performance left on the table, and performance gained means more power consumption. When your computer is saving power, it isn't pushing the full amount of power to your CPU that would enable it to run at its peak performance. What that means is that, if your goal is to prioritize performance above all else, you should choose power settings that reflect that aim.

While the specifics vary between operating systems, most settings labeled "battery saver," "eco mode," and so forth should be disabled to prioritize performance. If your device has a power mode setting, you should enable the most performant option. If you have a laptop, it may include two power modes: one that prioritizes battery when the laptop is away from the wall, and one that prioritizes performance when it's plugged in. If you're willing to give up some battery life for the sake of speed, make sure to edit both power plans.

In addition to letting your processor itself draw more power, changing your power plan and other related settings can allow your cooling fans to work more efficiently, which helps to cool your system more effectively and can speed it up further. It can also prevent components such as wireless radios from entering sleep states, which means you'll be able to perform tasks that use those components without encountering any delay. Unleashing your system's full potential can be especially helpful in speeding up heavy tasks like gaming and video editing.