How Long Do USB Flash Drives & SSDs Last? (And 4 Things That Affect Their Lifespan)

Solid-state storage is one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century, doing away with bulky hard drives and allowing us to keep our data stored on devices that fit in the palm of a child's hand. Moreover, it's incredibly simple to use — just plug and play, drag and drop. The average computer user today has a range of convenient flash storage, from thumb drives to more expensive SSDs that live inside ruggedized housings and have their own cooling systems to support blazing fast transfer speeds. The most popular form factor is a USB connection of some sort, as it's the most universal standard that works across the widest number of devices.

But as with almost any tech product, these storage devices have a shelf life. You're unlikely to find many working flash drives from the early 2000s still lying around today, for instance. And that USB stick you got at a corporate retreat with the company logo printed on it? Well, it might not even have survived the weekend. Flash storage is susceptible to damage from a variety of sources, and if you're not careful, you'll reduce its lifespan by years, or even destroy it outright.

So, how long can flash storage last, and what can you do to get the most out of it? Short of never taking your drive out of the package, there's no way to prevent a little wear and tear from normal use. However, there are steps you can take to keep your files safely for years to come before your flash storage gives up the digital ghost. From proper storage to wise shopping, here's how long USB flash drives and SSDs last, as well as four things that affect their lifespan.

