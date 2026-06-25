The 4 Most Affordable Laptops You Can Buy In 2026 (So Far)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the rise of AI and the demand for chips skyrocketing in the last year or so, many consumer electronics have become much more expensive. Laptops fall into this category, but fortunately, there are still some on the market that aren't too hard on the wallet. Whether you are a student, gamer, freelancer, or just a casual user, there is enough competition between manufacturers that you can find a solid laptop without burning a hole in your pocket.
While there are many factors to look at when buying a laptop, that non-burning pocket thing will be the main focus here. Yes, the laptops mentioned in this article won't have top-notch hardware or certain features that elevate them to be the best of the best, but hey, you get what you pay for. It also doesn't mean they are bad by any means, as some of them can give you the most bang for your buck. With that in mind, here are the 4 most affordable laptops you can buy in 2026.
Acer Aspire Go 15
One of the most popular budget options for Windows is the Acer Aspire Go 15. While Acer has a few budget-friendly laptops, it's hard to find a more affordable one than this. The Aspire Go 15 goes (pun intended) for less than $500, and even around $300 for the entry-level model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. The budget option typically comes equipped with Intel Core i3 and N-series, like Intel Core i3-N355 CPU, but can be found with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U as well.
Storage and RAM vary, going from 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM to 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. Obviously, the price rises with more storage and RAM, but you can still find a model with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM below $500, which is pretty neat. The device has a good selection of ports, which is unusual for a budget laptop, including HDMI, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, USB-A, and USB-C. It has no Ethernet port, though, meaning Wi-Fi is the only choice available. All in all, with its price range, Acer Aspire Go 15 is a good fit for students, some lighter work, and casual users.
MacBook Neo
What Acer Aspire Go 15 is for Windows users, MacBook Neo is for Apple users. Starting at $599, the cheapest MacBook Apple has ever sold is powered by the Apple A18 Pro chip, sporting a 6‑core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It comes with a 5-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. Apple reports a battery life of up to 16 hours in some cases, while users report an average of 13 hours of battery life for standard use.
The laptop doesn't have that many ports compared to the Aspire Go 15, featuring two USB-C ports, one of them being USB 2. However, critics point out the great-looking display and a premium build with an all-metal chassis. That makes MacBook Neo an affordable laptop to keep an eye out for, especially if you're an Apple connoisseur. While not without its disadvantages, you'll be hard-pressed to find an Apple-quality product at this price range.
Asus Chromebook Plus CX34
For those who prefer Chromebooks or simply want to try one out, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is an excellent starting point that isn't too costly. This 14-inch laptop goes under $500, sometimes even $400, depending on the retailer and model. It offers reliable performance and a good battery life that can last anywhere between 7 and 11 hours on average.
Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 has the Intel i3-1215U CPU, but you can find models with other CPUs, such as the Intel i3-1315U. The storage and memory go up to 512GB and 16GB, respectively. Notably, the Chromebook has two USB-C and two USB-A ports, with one 3.5mm combo audio jack and one HDMI. Users and critics alike report a good and comfortable keyboard with large keys. Also, being a Chromebook, you won't get the usual Windows bloatware, which can be annoying to some (guilty as charged). If you mostly use a laptop for browsing, watching movies, working with documents, and general use, the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 scratches that itch without thinning your wallet too much.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11
Lenovo often has good and affordable laptops, and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 (Gen 9) keeps the tradition going. It's a versatile 2-in-1 detachable primarily made for younger users and educational use, as well as for those who need quick access to important applications. As the name suggests, the Chromebook has an 11-inch display and comes equipped with a MediaTek Kompanio 838 processor. You can either have 4GB or 8GB of memory, and similarly for storage, it's a choice between 64GB or 128GB eMMC.
Most importantly, it's priced below $400, and depending on the retailer and sales, you can occasionally find it under $300. Don't expect some top-tier performance or battery life, but that is to be expected considering the price tag. Still, it has a good touch screen, and the Chromebook as a whole is built rather well, especially the tablet part. Just bear in mind that the keyboard is a bit flimsy, with smaller keys and a tight layout, so that could be an issue if you have larger fingers and hands.
Methodology
To make this short list, we looked into various laptops that fit the bill of the most affordable laptops in 2026. Unlike some of our other reviews, in this one, we primarily focused on affordability. Naturally, we still looked at performance and hardware to pick the better ones, since you can easily find dozens of laptops under $500. Apart from our own experience, to help us in that search, we went through several reviews from reputable sources such as PCMag, Tom's Hardware, TechRadar, and the like.