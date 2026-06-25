The 4 Most Affordable Laptops You Can Buy In 2026 (So Far)

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With the rise of AI and the demand for chips skyrocketing in the last year or so, many consumer electronics have become much more expensive. Laptops fall into this category, but fortunately, there are still some on the market that aren't too hard on the wallet. Whether you are a student, gamer, freelancer, or just a casual user, there is enough competition between manufacturers that you can find a solid laptop without burning a hole in your pocket.

While there are many factors to look at when buying a laptop, that non-burning pocket thing will be the main focus here. Yes, the laptops mentioned in this article won't have top-notch hardware or certain features that elevate them to be the best of the best, but hey, you get what you pay for. It also doesn't mean they are bad by any means, as some of them can give you the most bang for your buck. With that in mind, here are the 4 most affordable laptops you can buy in 2026.