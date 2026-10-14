4 Of The Worst USB-C Cable Brands You Can Buy

Onn may not be a brand you are familiar with, but you've likely seen it before. This is Walmart's brand of cables and other tech accessories. Its cables are among the cheapest around (barring the likes of Alibaba and Temu), and while Walmart isn't the worst place to buy USB-C cables, it's far from the best.

If you look at an online store page for one of Onn's USB-C cables, you might first be surprised by the price, but when you read further into the listing, you might see why. The cable is listed as USB-IF Certified Fast Charging, but the only specified data transfer rate is 480 Mbps. There is no mention of the cable's wattage, which helps determine how fast it can actually charge your phone. While it is worth mentioning that USB 2.0 cables have data transfer speeds of 480 Mbps, that is not something the average consumer will know or see as significant.

Generally, when a manufacturer doesn't include information like this in product listings, it doesn't want you to compare the cable's specs to those of other known brands. For example, looking at a listing for one of Anker's cables on the Walmart site, you can see the materials the cable is made of, the average number of charging cycles it'll last, and its 60W charging capability. Given that other brands are only a couple of dollars more expensive than Onn's cables, it's not worth the savings when you don't know exactly what you're getting.