4 Cool Camping Features Built Into A Bowlus (And 4 You Can Add Yourself)

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While Airstreams have dominated the style in recent years, the aluminum monocoque-style camping trailer owes everything to Hawley Bowlus. In 1934, five years after creating the first one, the riveted Bowlus trailer was released, prompting other manufacturers to jump on the trend. In 2011, the Bowlus name returned as an exclusive, ultra-luxury brand, staying true to its roots by offering aerodynamic aluminum trailers.

Bowlus has rebuilt itself as a top choice in its niche, carving out its own place primarily through innovation. The latest Bowlus trailers are among the most advanced you can buy for off-grid power and comfort, with price tags to match. The smaller Rivet starts at $150,000, and the Endless Highways starts at $185,000. At the time of writing, the ultra-limited Frontier Edition is available, but for a massive $256,000.

These price tags may seem pretty high, but Bowlus does its very best to make its trailers worth the money. Along with cutting-edge power solutions, you get plenty of standard and optional features that make camping easier and more efficient, so you can spend your time soaking up the backcountry atmosphere. However, if you add a few things after purchasing, you'll get the ultimate vintage camper built for the modern world. Here's a look at the cool camping features that come standard with a Bowlus, plus some you can add yourself.