4 Cool Camping Features Built Into A Bowlus (And 4 You Can Add Yourself)
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While Airstreams have dominated the style in recent years, the aluminum monocoque-style camping trailer owes everything to Hawley Bowlus. In 1934, five years after creating the first one, the riveted Bowlus trailer was released, prompting other manufacturers to jump on the trend. In 2011, the Bowlus name returned as an exclusive, ultra-luxury brand, staying true to its roots by offering aerodynamic aluminum trailers.
Bowlus has rebuilt itself as a top choice in its niche, carving out its own place primarily through innovation. The latest Bowlus trailers are among the most advanced you can buy for off-grid power and comfort, with price tags to match. The smaller Rivet starts at $150,000, and the Endless Highways starts at $185,000. At the time of writing, the ultra-limited Frontier Edition is available, but for a massive $256,000.
These price tags may seem pretty high, but Bowlus does its very best to make its trailers worth the money. Along with cutting-edge power solutions, you get plenty of standard and optional features that make camping easier and more efficient, so you can spend your time soaking up the backcountry atmosphere. However, if you add a few things after purchasing, you'll get the ultimate vintage camper built for the modern world. Here's a look at the cool camping features that come standard with a Bowlus, plus some you can add yourself.
AeroSolar panels
If you've spent plenty of time off-grid, you probably know how useful solar power can be, especially on long stays. The worry of finding a charging hook-up disappears without sacrificing essential features. Solar panels depend on how much sunlight you get, but because Bowlus' power system is so versatile, the available AeroSolar panels can make a notable difference, especially if you'll be getting plenty of sunshine.
Bowlus introduced AeroSolar tech with the now-discontinued Volterra model in 2023, mainly because it fits seamlessly with the trailer's curved roof. The current Rivet and Endless Highways models also offer the panels as part of the off-grid power packages, with the 11.5 kWh battery costing an extra $15,000 and the 19 kWh option $25,000. Bowlus also integrates these panels into the power management system in a way that should make it relatively easy to use, with maximum power point tracking so the LiFePO4 batteries provide as much juice as possible. The panels also harvest constantly, making the entire system a well-oiled machine for providing ample, reliable power wherever you want to set up camp.
Internal/External Shower
Beyond the technology throughout Bowlus's trailers, the care put into the living space is just as impressive. After all, these are heavily marketed as some of the most luxurious trailers on the market, so you'd expect high quality, and they certainly deliver. Whether you go for a Rivet or Endless Highways, each trailer makes the most of its space, especially the bathroom. Sliding doors provide privacy on either side, and both trailers offer a stainless steel sink and plenty of toilet space thanks to the cassette system.
If you're off-grid for a while, though, both current trailers have a super generously sized shower room, with space to sit and warm wooden slats. If you're somewhere that's pretty enough to want to be outside as much as possible, you can also bring the shower head outside through the side hatch. While the bathroom care is consistent, Endless Highways will offer more space for vanity-focused amenities.
Silent Hydronic Heating System
Another priority Bowlus put high on the list when creating its aluminum monocoque trailer was making sure it was comfortable and delivered the luxury feel you're paying for year-round. For the winter months, Bowlus uses a hydronic heating system in both the Rivet and Endless Highways trailers, which can benefit a trailer in a few ways. It removes the need to wear extra layers and evenly distributes warmth through radiators spread around the cabin, which are also engineered to be as quiet as possible.
To run the heating system, you'll need either propane or 120V electric power, which can come from the trailer's built-in power system. In addition to heating the trailer's interior, the hydronic heating system also provides hot water. After the integrated heat exchanger preps the tank water with antifreeze, the system routes boiling-hot water to wherever you need it through the bathroom control panel. It's another super useful feature on current Bowlus trailers that makes colder months much more comfortable.
Lithium Phosphate Power System
We've mentioned the power system that Bowlus uses for its trailers a few times here already, but it handles even more than what's been covered so far, so it deserves its own breakdown of how useful it is for camping. Bowlus takes a lot of pride in being the first manufacturer in the segment to run its products on a lithium-ion phosphate system, making it completely electric.
This is the architecture that still gives Bowlus an edge when it comes to sustainability and efficiency on the power front. As mentioned before, you can get bigger 11.5 kWh or 19 kWh versions of the LiFePO4 batteries, up from the standard 3.8 kWh, but even the lowest amount should be plenty for what these trailers offer.
Important information to note is how to actually charge the system. Alongside the optional AeroSolar panels, you can charge it via the seven-pin connector on your vehicle with a 15-amp circuit, or through additional methods we'll cover later. As for what else the lithium system powers, this includes the standard air conditioning and the kitchen appliances, including the two-burner induction cooktop, microwave, and fridge/freezer. Lastly, the 3000W pure sine inverter takes the power from the batteries and delivers 120V AC to the outlets found throughout the trailer, allowing for charging of all your applicable devices.
Add Yourself: Digital Leveling Monitor
Without a doubt, one of the most important parts of trailering any RV is making sure it's level. All sorts of issues can come from pulling something like a Bowlus when it's not properly configured, so investing in a small gadget that gives you accurate readings will be well worth the money. To level a Bowlus, these trailers use a standard jockey wheel for front-to-back adjustments; for side-to-side, ramps or leveling blocks are the reliable option. For accurate readings, a physical level often does the job, but a digital one adds practicality and makes it much easier.
Most digital leveling monitors function similarly. You place a sensor inside the Bowlus on a surface that stays in the same position, then receive the readings through an app. The increased accuracy offers more reassurance and means you don't have to keep going in and out with a standard level when setting up or parking. As such, there are plenty of options out there, with brands like Beech Lane offering one of the highest-rated products on Amazon. Digital leveling monitors can be pricey, but they quickly earn their value if you're out in your Bowlus a lot.
Add Yourself: Portable Generator
Because the current Bowlus power system is so strong and can run many appliances off-grid, you don't always need to add extra power to the trailer. Especially with the larger batteries and solar panels in the off-grid packages available on the newest Rivet and Endless Highways models, it'll take a lot to drain the supply. However, if you already own an older Bowlus without the larger roof panels or don't want to spend the extra thousands to add them, bringing a portable generator is another cool way to add security to camping.
A portable generator can be useful in a Bowlus in two main ways. First, you can use one on any camping trip where you bring devices and gadgets to charge them quickly and easily. If you also have outdoor gadgets you want to take with you, a portable generator can power them without drawing from the trailer's main power source. If you want to top up the power system further, Bowlus says a 2,000W generator will do the job. These can be especially useful if you want to run things like air conditioning longer in the warmer months. Major brands like EcoFlow sell generators capable of this at Home Depot, along with everything you need to power external devices.
Add Yourself: Outdoor Cooktop/Barbecue
We mentioned that both the Rivet and Endless Highways come standard with an induction cooktop inside the galley, powered by the main lithium system. While Bowlus designs these spaces to be as spacious as possible and to handle just about anything you want to cook, you might not always want to be inside the trailer when you're parked. After all, camping is about enjoying the outdoors as much as possible, so an outdoor cooktop/barbecue can help you do that.
Plus, having more space to cook outside is never a bad thing. This feature offers many options, including different power sources. Rechargeable and battery-powered models are available, but plug-in models offer much more power; brands like Ninja offer highly rated barbecue grills such as the Woodfire that can connect to an outlet with the Bowlus.
Add Yourself: Plug-in Coffee Machine
Sticking with the food and drinks topic, the massive power and port capacity of Bowlus trailers means barbecues aren't the only plug-in device you can bring to the backcountry to enjoy your routine refreshments. If you've been on slightly more stripped-back camping trips and have a coffee every morning, you've probably already got a small, portable coffee maker in your kit. But with countertop space, a plug-in coffee machine can give you the wide selection of drinks and settings you're used to at home.
With both the Rivet and Endless Highway trailers using the 3,000W inverter, the system can handle most coffee machines you plug in. If you're looking to add a new one to the trailer, high-end options from brands like Breville and De'Longhi are user favorites, though they're on the larger side. Competitors like Ninja and Nespresso sell smaller, more affordable, highly rated machines that'll slip into the Bowlus setup more easily.