11 Cool Camping Features Built Into An Airstream (And 4 You Can Add Yourself)
Spotting an Airstream among a crowd of other RVs is easy. Its signature shiny aluminum exterior makes it look different from virtually anything else on the market, but that's far from the only reason that the brand has so many fans. It's also an American company with a long history, and its travel trailers are still made in the U.S. today.
Although the appearance of an Airstream has remained consistent over the decades, the latest models offer far more tech and convenience features than older models do. The level of innovation hasn't slowed in recent years either, with the eStream electric camper concept proving that the company is still keen to further switch things up.
While the concept didn't translate into a production model, it's a signal that buyers can still expect plenty of cutting-edge new tech features to debut in the Airstream models in the future. For now though, there's still plenty of features for new Airstream owners to discover, and that's without accounting for the additional things that DIYers can add themselves to make their RV even better.
Smart Control app
There are plenty of smart home devices designed for outdoor spaces, but Airstream has done things a little differently and created a smart home system for their Classic travel trailer. The Smart Control app is available on both the App Store and Google Play, and it allows owners to control a number of key functions without even needing to be near their Airstream. Closing the shades, opening and closing the awning, adjusting the temperature of the air conditioning, and turning the lights off can all be done remotely, assuming you have a cell or wi-fi connection.
The app can also be used to keep tabs on the levels of propane tanks, water tanks, and batteries, so there's no need to manually check them. If a problem arises, the app can also be used to contact Airstream's customer service center, or check the owner's manual. There's no cost for downloading or connecting the app to your Airstream, and it's compatible with Airstream Classic and Airstream Pottery Barn models from the 2019 model year onwards.
Wi-Fi boost
If you're working remotely while on the road, streaming TV and movies, or simply looking to stay connected with friends and family, you'll want to ensure you have a steady Wi-Fi connection. That's not always an easy task, but Airstream's Wi-Fi Boost feature should make it less of a hassle. When it's enabled, the RV can connect to an existing Wi-Fi network and use its rooftop antenna as a range extender, allowing you to get consistent signal all around a campsite.
To use it, you'll need to purchase the Airstream Connected system, which features a modem and the aforementioned antenna. The company says that the system can be fitted to all Airstream models regardless of their age — even vintage RVs. Once it's installed, the Wi-Fi Boost feature can be used in a wide range of situations and weather conditions, since it's IP68 rated against dust and water ingress. It won't take up much space either, with the modem measuring around 4 inches in width and length and 1.2 inches in height.
Rooftop solar panels
Various 2026 model year Airstream trailers and coaches offer rooftop solar panels, which can be used to top up onboard batteries during daylight hours. Models like the Trade Wind Travel Trailer and Basecamp Xe feature panels rated for 600W, while coaches like the Interstate 19X offer 250W.
They're particularly useful in the Basecamp Xe, which uses an electric-first setup for key systems rather than mixing gas and electric power, like many other Airstream models. The Basecamp Xe isn't entirely reliant on electric power though, since there is still a propane tank mounted at the front of the trailer, which can be used for backup in an emergency.
If you already have an Airstream that doesn't have a solar panel array from the factory, you can also fit them yourself. Specialist RV fitters AM Solar have created a helpful video to explain the process, as well as some tips and tricks to ensure that the panels are fitted securely.
Battery bank
Making the most out of a solar panel array requires a battery to store the power they generate, and solar-equipped Airstreams offer plenty of battery capacity. Airstream notes that the Basecamp Xe has a 10.3 kWh lithium battery bank, which can help keep demanding appliances and systems running uninterrupted when you're off-grid.
Completing the power delivery system is an inverter, which allows owners to run devices and appliances using 110V AC power. The most powerful inverter can be found on the 27-foot Trade Wind model, offering 5000W of power. Meanwhile, models like the 2026 model Basecamp Xe have a 3000W inverter, and many other models have a 2000W inverter. Only the Bambi and Basecamp trailer models, which are two of Airstream's cheapest trailers, do not have an inverter as standard.
The RV manufacturer's coach models also have integrated battery banks and inverters. For example, the Atlas 25MS features the same 10.3 kWh lithium battery bank and 3000W inverter that can be found on the Basecamp Xe.
Airstream locator
There are multiple reasons you might want to keep track of the location of your Airstream while you're not nearby. If you're in an unfamiliar location, it can act as a meeting point, or it can help you find your way back to camp when you're done exploring.
If the latter happens, Airstream's Smart Control app can point you in the right direction. Opening the app and tapping the "Locate" feature will show you where you are in relation to your RV, and from there, you can get directions to return to camp. The same feature is also available for older Airstream models that have the Airstream Connected system fitted.
As well as being useful while you're camping, the locator also doubles up as a way of checking in on your Airstream when you're away from it for a period of time. Airstream notes that the feature works from anywhere the RV has a connection. So, if you've parked the RV and left it while you're away on a trip, it acts as an extra layer of reassurance that it hasn't moved in your absence.
USB charging ports
Newer Airstream models have USB charging ports dotted throughout their interior, so multiple small devices can be charged at once. Two are located by the rear twin beds of models like the Globetrotter and Classic. Some owners have found the standard location of these ports to be inconvenient, since they're tucked away between the side of the nightstand and the mattress, presumably for aesthetic reasons.
Anyone who finds them tricky to use could modify the factory layout slightly. YouTuber Make It Rad created a custom 3D printed part to rotate the orientation of the ports by 90°, making them face upwards rather than out towards the side of the mattress. Fitting the part is a straightforward process and only requires one additional pair of screws, because it's possible to reuse the screws that Airstream uses to fit the ports from the factory.
Owners of older Airstream models might not have USB charging ports in their RV, but like almost all of the other useful features here, they can be retrofitted with some DIY knowledge. Just be sure not to make any of the most common electrical work mistakes to keep yourself safe while you're carrying out the upgrade.
Integrated control system
Airstream coaches offer a slightly different set of features to their trailer cousins, with the controls for key functions being one of those differences. In models like the Atlas 25MS, a multiplex touchscreen interface can be used to monitor and adjust most systems, from tracking water tank levels to turning down the air conditioning. The aim, according to Airstream, is to keep the interior free of the cluttered mix of panels that can be found in some other RVs.
Adjusting window shades and awnings is also possible through the multiplex interface, as well as controlling the water pump, tank heaters, and lighting systems. Many of the same systems can be adjusted using the Smart Control interface in trailer models like the Classic, although some systems like the climate control receive their own additional touchscreen alongside the main interface. As previously mentioned, most key systems can also be controlled remotely via the companion smartphone app.
Large smart TV
There are arguably very few reasons to pick a non-smart TV over a smart TV in 2026. The best new smart TVs offer features like content upscaling, advanced audio technology, and easy-to-use OS, all of which make them worth the upgrade even if you're not as interested in the additional connectivity features smart TVs also offer. Airstream recognizes that they are the way to go, and so it offers smart TVs in both its trailers and its coaches.
The 25MS touring coach features a 40-inch smart TV that pops up when it's needed, then disappears again once you've caught up with your favorite TV shows or movies. In trailers like the Airstream Classic, the TV can be fixed rather than being part of a pop-up system, although some examples are still fitted with a lift. TVs remain a staple right across the Airstream lineup, with even the brand's cheapest model, the World Traveler, featuring one in the 22RB variant.
Air conditioning system
Although air conditioning systems are great for keeping RVs at a comfortable temperature, they're also often noisy. If you're trying to sleep or just unwind and don't want the background noise, you might be left with no other choice but to turn it off — that is, unless you own an Airstream equipped with the manufacturer's QuietStream system. QuietStream is designed to cool the RV's interior just as effectively as a traditional system, but doesn't operate as loudly as many older AC systems do.
In its latest models, Airstream uses either eight or nine vents to distribute cool air, which are spaced out through the interior. In addition, return vents also collect air and send it back to be cooled. Depending upon the cabin conditions, the QuietStream system can also distribute warm air around the RV's interior thanks to the integrated heat pump.
Both trailers and touring coaches can be equipped with the QuietStream system, although it's only available on select models. Trailer buyers will need to purchase either a Classic, Caravel, Globetrotter, Flying Cloud, or International model to benefit from it.
Satellite internet
In remote areas away from cell and wi-fi networks, Airstream owners can still stream content or work remotely thanks to satellite internet. Starlink can be easily fitted to new Airstream models, and the company says that it's a popular choice.
Setting up a Starlink system is a straightforward process if you have an RV with an external ethernet port, but if you don't, there are several other options available. Some Airstream owners with older models have used suction cups to stick the Starlink receiver to their skylights, while owners of other vans have mounted Starlink Mini receivers to the passenger side of their windshields.
In general, most owners say that Starlink Mini is worth the cost, although it's worth keeping in mind that using the service will require a service plan that can come with limitations on international travel. At the time of writing, the Roam plan that Starlink says is best for RV owners starts from $55 for 100GB of data. Upgrading to 300GB of data pushes that price up to $80 per month, while an unlimited plan costs $175 per month. That's without factoring in the cost of purchasing Starlink's kit in the first place.
Pass-through garage
Both Airstream's coaches and trailers feature clever space-saving design, although the pass-through garage is a feature that's exclusive to the brand's coach line. It's offered in the Atlas 25RT and allows owners to store longer items that would otherwise be tricky to transport. Hatches on both sides of the RV grant access to the storage space, which runs across the coach's full width. Lifting up the surface of the nightstand that's nestled between the twin rear beds also allows access from within the RV.
Even if you don't have any oversized items to bring with you, the pass-through garage still functions as a useful place to store luggage and camping gear. Thanks to the built-in electrical outlets, you can store and charge small electrical devices too. If you do have anything oversized, like skis, fishing gear, or beach equipment, it's even more of a useful addition. It's far from the only convenient storage compartment in the 25RT though, with the model featuring 10 different storage compartments throughout the interior.
Add yourself: Lift kit
Some Airstream models, like the Trade Wind, offer a 3-inch lift kit from the factory. Owners of other models might want to add a lift kit themselves, since it can help prevent the RV taking damage from higher curbs or bottoming out on steeper ramps. How worthwhile a lift kit is depends partly on the size of the Airstream: YouTubers Luv Subbin noted that longer models have significantly lower departure angles, which could make a lift kit more useful if you regularly travel off-road.
Their analysis of whether a lift kit was an essential or not ultimately concluded that it wasn't a necessity for most Airstream owners who weren't planning to travel off-road often. In their experience across almost 100,000 miles of Airstream towing, they said gas station ramps and driveways they encountered weren't ever steep enough to cause problems with their 27-inch RV. Nonetheless, plenty of Airstream owners still consider a lift kit to be a worthwhile upgrade, depending upon the terrain they'll be tackling.
Add yourself: Tire pressure monitoring system
Although newer examples of the top-spec Airstream Classic feature a built-in tire monitoring system (TPMS), owners of most other Airstream models will need to install a system separately. Various systems are available, and they mostly shouldn't be difficult to set up and use. Some systems feature a repeater to boost signal between the TPMS display and the sensors on the tires, which longer trailers might need to ensure uninterrupted readings.
As well as keeping an eye on the pressure of each tire, the best TPMS also provide readouts for tire temperature. A sudden, unexpected rise in temperature can indicate a problem with the brakes or wheel bearings, so it's worth investing in a system that can spot that temperature rise early to stop further damage being caused.
Despite TPMS tech being around for decades and being mandatory in all new cars and trucks, it isn't a mandatory addition to trailers. Thankfully, TPMS systems for an Airstream can be picked up for only a few hundred dollars. Blowout-related damage can be far more costly and potentially be a safety issue, making a TPMS system arguably a worthwhile investment for almost any RV owner.
Add yourself: bike rack
Outdoor tech enthusiasts can pick from a wide range of cyclist-approved gadgets to add to their bikes, and thanks to the ample space available in most Airstream trailers, they'll have plenty of room to keep them safe when they're not in use. However, while the biking gadgets can be kept inside their RV, the bikes themselves will need to be carried on the exterior using a bike rack.
Airstream partnered with Fiamma to design a custom bike rack that fits most trailers made from 1969 onwards, and it retails for $750. Installing the bike rack on an Airstream will require a few basic tools, including a hammer, a drill, and a wrench, but the process is simple enough that even the most novice DIYers shouldn't find it too difficult. Airstream helpfully details the full setup process in a step-by-step guide on its website. The rack can hold up to two bicycles, and a replacement rail is optionally available for wider bike tires.
Add yourself: underglow lighting
As well as the practical upgrades that allow you to carry a wider variety of things or make life on the road easier, there are also plenty of cosmetic upgrades that you can also add to an Airstream. Anyone looking to stick out from the crowd at a campground could add a lighting system to their RV. The best systems offer multi-color, dimmable lighting, so you can turn up the brightness for maximum visual effect or turn it down to produce an unintrusive background glow.
Reputable kits come with the basic instructions you'll need to fit the kit, but if you prefer to leave the electrical work to someone else, some RV specialists may be happy to install it for you. It's far from the most essential upgrade here, and it's far from the cheapest either, but it should turn plenty of heads among other RV owners and passersby alike.