11 Cool Camping Features Built Into An Airstream (And 4 You Can Add Yourself)

Spotting an Airstream among a crowd of other RVs is easy. Its signature shiny aluminum exterior makes it look different from virtually anything else on the market, but that's far from the only reason that the brand has so many fans. It's also an American company with a long history, and its travel trailers are still made in the U.S. today.

Although the appearance of an Airstream has remained consistent over the decades, the latest models offer far more tech and convenience features than older models do. The level of innovation hasn't slowed in recent years either, with the eStream electric camper concept proving that the company is still keen to further switch things up.

While the concept didn't translate into a production model, it's a signal that buyers can still expect plenty of cutting-edge new tech features to debut in the Airstream models in the future. For now though, there's still plenty of features for new Airstream owners to discover, and that's without accounting for the additional things that DIYers can add themselves to make their RV even better.