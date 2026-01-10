Is Starlink Mini Worth The Money? Here's What Actual Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Starlink's satellite internet service keeps users connected whether they're at home or on the road, but accessing it will require a suitable Starlink device. The company offers two main variants: the standard Starlink and the Starlink Mini. There are a few key differences between them. While the Mini is a more portable, compact option, its performance is limited compared to its larger sibling. Various reviewers have put the Mini to the test across a variety of locations and have come away mostly impressed with its capabilities.

Joe Supan at CNET took the Starlink Mini on a hike in the Washington backcountry and used it to stream live sports in HD from a mountaintop, reporting average download and upload speeds of 127 Mbps and 17 Mbps, respectively. Supan's main complaint about the Mini was that its connection was easily interrupted by trees, with even light tree cover causing persistent issues.

Brian Westover of PCMag also had issues with the StarLink Mini's speed consistency, even though he kept the device in a single location without any trees nearby. His testing showed an average download speed of under 30 Mbps, with some days below 10 Mbps. His testing took place in rural Idaho. Over in Europe, The Verge's Thomas Ricker saw much higher average speeds both while testing the Mini at home and while on the road. With the Mini mounted on the roof of his van, he averaged 154.8 Mbps. That speed was comparable to the standard Starlink he had installed at home.