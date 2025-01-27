Camping With Starlink? Here's How Much Battery Power You'll Want On Hand

If you're considering going camping with Starlink, one of the only real internet options if you're outside of cellular coverage, it's likely that you'll be using either the Mini, Standard, or Standard Actuated models. The power they consume depends on exactly which model you have. However, in general, power consumption for those three Starlink systems ranges from 25 watts up to 100 watts or more if the unit is tasked with melting snow accumulation.

Advertisement

The highly-mobile Starlink Mini ranks as the unit using the least amount of power. Starlink's specifications indicate that the Mini uses 25 to 40 watts of energy. That means that a 500-watt power bank could provide from around 12.5 to 20 hours of operating time. If you only needed an internet connection for a couple of hours each day, it's possible that a power source like that could last up to a week. Perhaps longer if you have a charging source for your power station, such as a solar panel, generator, or vehicle.

The second-most energy-frugal Starlink system is the Standard Actuated system that uses 50 to 75 watts. The same 500-watt power bank from the Mini example could power the Standard Actuated system for around 6.5 to 10 hours. That leaves the Standard Starlink system with the highest consumption at 75 to 100 watts, or about five to 6.5 hours on the same power bank.

Advertisement