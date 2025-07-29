Here's What You'll Need To Power Your Starlink Mini

Yes, your Starlink Mini does need power to run. But the good news is that you can readily pick from a variety of sources most convenient for you. If you have access to a standard 100 to 240V AC socket and don't want to buy extra accessories, you can simply use the power supply already included in the Mini kit. It plugs into any wall outlet and supplies 30V 2A to the dish.

To set up the Starlink Mini with its power supply, all you have to do is connect one end of the included 50-foot DC power cable to the jack input on the dish and the other end to the adapter. Then, just plug the adapter to an outlet. It should turn on the dish and let you connect to the onboard router.

If you're outdoors, you can also have a portable power station act as the AC source for the Mini's power supply. Its AC outputs work similar to your wall outlet at home, so it's just like connecting to an electrical socket. The only difference, though, is the power station isn't an unlimited supply. It runs out of battery, so you have to check how much battery power you'll need for your Starlink. If you want to run it for roughly four hours, a 200Wh unit would do the trick (40W consumption x 4 hours = 160Wh). Similarly, if you need internet for 12 hours or more, it's better to go with a 500Wh or more.