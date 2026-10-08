5 Power Tools With Deep Discounts On Amazon In October 2026
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For those keeping tabs, the clock has officially run out on Amazon's most recent Prime Big Deal Days event. While the sale offered some serious discounts on hundreds of items, Amazon bosses tend to make it a short term sort of affair, with this round running for about 48 hours. It's also an exclusive event relegated solely to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime account.
Though the latest Big Deal Days sales event has come and gone, Prime subscribers are still eligible for plenty of perks from their membership. Yet even if you're not a Prime member, you can still find loads of budget-friendly deals on thousands of desirable products through the e-commerce outlet.
That's particularly true when it comes to power tools, with Amazon becoming a valid shopping spot for folks looking to secure devices from some of the market's major manufacturers at prices not often seen in the online arena. Amazon also features deep discounts on dozens of decent off-brand toolmakers as well, making it easy for consumers to find the gear they need at the right price. If you're looking for such a tool in October of 2026, we can report that the following devices are currently fronting discounts that can only be described as "deep."
Hoto 25-Piece Electric Screwdriver Kit
Hoto is not widely regarded as a major player in the power tool arena. However, much like the independently operated Fanttik, Hoto is starting to make a name for itself in online retail outlets, thanks in part to DIYers digging the brand's sleekly minimalist design ethos and its often hard-to-beat price point. That latter factor makes Hoto tools all the more desirable, as users tend to have good things to say about its devices.
For case in point, have a look at Hoto's 25-Piece Electric Screwdriver Kit, which has been reviewed by nearly 2,500 Amazon shoppers to the tune of a respectable 4.6-star rating. On top of that, the tool typically retails for just $49.99. If you're shopping through Amazon in October, however, you can pick the kit up for considerably less, as it's currently on sale for a paltry $29.99.
If you're keeping tabs, that's a 40 percent reduction in price for the kit, which is hard to beat in the post-Big Deal Days malaise. As for what you get in the kit, it includes the screwdriver itself, of course, which features a high-speed magnetic motor powered by a USB-C rechargeable 1,500 mAh battery. That combo produces up to 4 newton-meters of torque on high setting. The kit also comes with 25 S2 steel bits and an extender, features some users claim make it a great tool for smaller household jobs like furniture assembly. Some also claim it's surprisingly durable for the price, even as others noted quality control concerns.
Plymax Cordless Leaf Blower Kit
Though fall officially begins in the month of September, October tends to be the time of year when the season's brisk weather really begins to settle in throughout the lands. It's typically the month in which trees begin their annual shedding of leaves too. That means it's also time for homeowners to undertake their annual removal of those leaves from their yards, hardscapes, and patios. While rakes and brooms can aid in maintaining those spaces throughout the season, a good leaf blower can make the job a whole lot easier.
According to Amazon shoppers — who have rated the blower at 4.6 stars out of 5 — Plymax's Cordless Model is a good option for homeowners looking to clear patios and hardscapes, and it may even aid in some light leaf removal in your green spaces to boot. Perhaps more importantly, at present, you can buy the blower kit at 41 percent below its normal retail price of $100.99.
That reduction takes the tool's sticker shock down to a palatable $59.99, which is a solid price for a blower that purports to deliver 420 CFM of airflow via an 800,000 RPM electric motor, though some users noted power deficiencies. Per Plymax, the tool's compact, pistol grip design makes it more manageable than many standard blowers, which many users confirm in their positive reviews. This kit also comes with interchangeable nozzles, a pair of rechargeable 21V lithium-ion batteries, and a hard shell carrying case.
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Jig Saw
DeWalt is one of those brands that some power tool aficionados swear by, and yes, the Stanley Black & Decker owned outfit has made its wares readily available through its own Amazon storefront. Many of the tools you'll find there can be purchased at better-than-solid discounts, too, making it an ideal outlet for fans of the brand to stock up on new tools.
To that end, close to 10,000 customers have purchased and reviewed DeWalt's 20V Max XR Jig Saw through the brand's Amazon store, and if you're curious about its perceived quality, they've rated it an impressive 4.8 stars. It is unclear, of course, how many of those shoppers purchased the tool at its normal price of $239.99, but if you are interested in the item at present, DeWalt is selling it for $144.50.
That is a 40 percent reduction in price, by the way, and given how well the tool has been reviewed by customers, it would seem to make it a steal for anyone currently in need of a new jig saw. That's true even if it does not come with a battery or charger. As for the tool itself, its brushless motor delivers plenty of power to users via 3,200 strokes per minute, while its 4-position orbital design and variable speed trigger makes it easy to adjust your cutting on the go. While the Amazon reviews are almost universally positive, some users did lament the lack of a battery, with others noting defects out of the box.
Craftsman V20 MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit
Much like DeWalt, Craftsman has been a staple of the greater power tool market for decades. And like DeWalt, Craftsman is currently a member of the Stanley Black & Decker family of tools. While the Craftsman brand on the whole is not generally regarded as pro grade, its V-series tools are touted as premium devices worthy of any professional work environment. Yes, Craftsman sells its V-series tools on Amazon, and yes, you can currently get a few at a significant discount, including this 2-tool set featuring a V20 Max ½-inch Cordless drill and a V20 Max ¼-inch Impact Driver.
For the record, the kit also comes with a pair of 1.5Ah V20 battery packs, a charger to keep them powered up and ready for action, and a storage bag for safe keeping. It might come as a surprise that such a kit is available for under $100, but at present, Craftsman is indeed selling it for $99 even. That number is nearly half off of its normal $169 sticker price, marking a significant 41 percent reduction.
The included tools are packing plenty of power too, with the drill touching 1,500 RPM on high and the driver hitting 2,800 RPM along with 1,460 inch-pounds of torque. Customers praise the tools for their power and overall quality, with some claiming it's hard to beat for the price. Others did complain of battery longevity issues, however, and that the tools themselves aren't as durable as they expected.
Greenworks 24V 8-Tool Kit
While we're on the subject of multi-tool power tool kits, there are a few available through Amazon that are geared towards providing consumers with almost anything they might need to handle DIY jobs in and around the house. If you're looking for one of those bang-for-your-buck sort of sets on Amazon this month, this 8-Tool 24V kit from Greenworks may be worth checking out.
At a cost of $499.99, this set hardly ranks among the cheaper options available by Amazon standards, of course. But when you consider the kit typically costs upwards of $749.99, it's a pretty good deal for anyone eyeing several of the individual tools included. In fact, that sale price marks a reduction of 33 percent, which might be hard to pass up for shoppers in need of adding battery-powered cutters, drills, drivers, and sanders to their power tool arsenal.
Yes, this set includes several of Greenworks' 24V cutting tools, including a circular saw, a jig saw, a reciprocating saw and a multi-tool with cutting attachments. That multi-tool also features sanding and grinding heads, even as the kit also includes a random orbit sander. Also included is a ½-inch drill and a ¼-inch impact driver, as well as a 200-lumen flashlight, two 4Ah batteries, one 2Ah battery, charging cables with a 65W charger, and a pair of durable storage bags. That's a lot of handy gear for under $500, and if you've got a woodworking job on the docket, this 4.5-star rated kit may save you a bundle.