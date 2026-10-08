3 Leaf Blower Brands With Better Ratings Than Ryobi
There's a lot to love about autumn — the air is crisp and cool, coffee is available in your favorite fall flavors, and you can finally pull that cozy sweater out of your closet. Your kids are back in school, and you may spend your weekends at soccer or football games. But we have to take the bitter with the sweet, and if you have a large yard, you may be yearning for those hot summer days.
Clearing your yard in the fall can be a real chore, but if you're ready to retire the rake and pick up a leaf blower, you may be wondering where to start. You'll need to decide if you prefer gas-powered or battery-powered, and handheld or backpack-style. Then there are budget, power, and noise level considerations. You can also narrow it down by brand.
Ryobi tools and lawn equipment are a popular choice due to their affordable pricing and versatile battery system. And the nice thing about leaf blowers is they have practical uses beyond just blowing leaves. Prices for leaf blowers start under $100, but the most economical option is not always the best option. Here are three leaf blower brands that often score higher ratings than Ryobi and are definitely worth a look before all of your trees stage that great surrender.
Echo
Echo offers more than 50 years of experience in the outdoor power equipment market. Today, the company offers a wide selection of both battery- and gas-powered leaf blowers at various price points, from small handheld models to powerful gas blowers. On its 2026 list of the best cordless leaf blowers, Popular Mechanics included two models from Echo.
Echo's entry-level DPB-2500 is Popular Mechanics' Best Value handheld cordless leaf blower. With a starting price of $149.99 for the tool only, it provides up to 90 minutes or more of run time, depending on which battery you select. The blower with a 2.5Ah battery and charger costs $219.99, and the version with a larger 5.0Ah battery and charger is $269.99. It's lightweight compared to some competitors and has a comfortable, rubberized handle.
Popular Mechanics also recognized the Echo DPB-5800T as the best overall backpack blower. The mid-level blower is more expensive than many handheld blowers but also offers more power. It starts at $399.99 for just the tool. If you want the blower, two batteries, and a dual-port charger, the MSRP is $749.99. It has a run time of up to 80 minutes, an LED display, a variable speed lever with cruise control, and a heavy-duty backpack with a chest strap. If one of these two leaf blowers does not meet your needs, it's likely that Echo has one that will. The company also sells a variety of leaf blower accessories.
Ego Power
Ego Power delivers outdoor power equipment that offers strong performance wrapped up in a sleek, futuristic package. Not only will you look great while clearing your yard of leaves and debris, but the Ego Power+ 650 CFM Blower LB6504 was named Wirecutter's best overall leaf blower in 2026.
This blower has up to 90 minutes of run time on a single charge and puts out air speeds of up to 180 mph, enough to easily move wet leaves. Even on the highest setting, users will still see almost 30 minutes of run time. Wirecutter noted unique elements that set it apart from competitors, like the shielded air intake that protects your clothing. The blower is a bit heavier than some, but it's relatively quiet and has a five-year warranty. It retails for about $279 for the blower with the battery and charger. And when compared to the competition, Ego batteries hold their own against those made by Ryobi and Milwaukee.
Buyers can choose from a small variety of Ego Power leaf blowers, including the commercial-grade 800 CFM Backpack Blower, which delivers air speeds up to 190 mph. Also, Wirecutter's 2026 runner-up is the Ego Power+ 670 CFM Blower LB6703. It's a bit less expensive than the Ego Power+ 650 and still offers plenty of power. Ego Power leaf blowers often rank above Ryobi's due to their sheer raw power and longer run times, but you should expect to pay more for those enhanced capabilities.
Husqvarna
This Swedish brand may not be on your radar, but both Wirecutter and GearLab cite it as one of the best when it comes to leaf blowers. The company sells a variety of products from robot lawn mowers to snow blowers and home and garden tools. It offers high-end, commercial-grade equipment and lower-cost, entry-level models. After rigorous testing, GearLab named the Leaf Blaster 350iB as its top choice due to its extended runtime, great balance, and excellent blowing capacity. This blower sells for $229.99 for just the tool or $379.99 for the tool, battery, and charger.
Named by Forbes Vetted as the most powerful cordless leaf blower in 2024, the 350iB has a max blow force of 23.5 N and airspeeds of up to 200 mph. It should easily move heavy, wet leaves and other large debris from your yard. With the battery, the blower weighs about 10 pounds, lighter than many competitors. It's also quieter than other options, especially gas-powered counterparts, and has up to an hour and a half of run time, depending on the settings. Wirecutter also named the 350iB as its Upgraded Pick, citing the blower's scraper tip and user-friendly controls among its many perks.
Husqvarna offers even more powerful backpack leaf blowers, with prices ranging from $399.99 to $2,279.99 for a professional-grade option. Most residential-grade blowers have a two-year limited warranty, while professional-grade blowers have only a 90-day warranty.