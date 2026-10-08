3 Leaf Blower Brands With Better Ratings Than Ryobi

There's a lot to love about autumn — the air is crisp and cool, coffee is available in your favorite fall flavors, and you can finally pull that cozy sweater out of your closet. Your kids are back in school, and you may spend your weekends at soccer or football games. But we have to take the bitter with the sweet, and if you have a large yard, you may be yearning for those hot summer days.

Clearing your yard in the fall can be a real chore, but if you're ready to retire the rake and pick up a leaf blower, you may be wondering where to start. You'll need to decide if you prefer gas-powered or battery-powered, and handheld or backpack-style. Then there are budget, power, and noise level considerations. You can also narrow it down by brand.

Ryobi tools and lawn equipment are a popular choice due to their affordable pricing and versatile battery system. And the nice thing about leaf blowers is they have practical uses beyond just blowing leaves. Prices for leaf blowers start under $100, but the most economical option is not always the best option. Here are three leaf blower brands that often score higher ratings than Ryobi and are definitely worth a look before all of your trees stage that great surrender.